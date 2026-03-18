Four Years Strong - The French Bulldog Takes The Top Spot Once Again

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Once again, the French Bulldog took Columbus's top spot in the American Kennel Club's (AKC®) 2025 ranking of the most popular AKC-recognized dog breeds in the U.S.

The French Bulldog was also recognized as the #1 pup in Tucson, AZ and Tampa, FL.

Although the French Bulldog has remained idle in its top spot as most popular, the Havanese had some positive movement up the ranks. This year they have been bumped from 18th to breaking the top ten, landing in 6th!

“It is not a surprise that the French Bulldog has kept its coveted spot as top dog four years in a row,” said Gina M. DiNardo, AKC President and CEO.“They are playful, loyal, and affectionate dogs that make great family companions.”

A breed's popularity does not mean it is right for you or your family. The AKC encourages dog lovers to do their research and find the right breed for your lifestyle to begin your journey of responsible dog ownership.

Columbus's top 5 breeds for 2025:

1. French Bulldogs

2. Golden Retrievers

3. Labrador Retrievers

4. Poodles

5. German Shepherd Dogs

* Registration data pulled from Columbus zip codes as specified by U.S. Postal Service

The American Kennel Club also announced its nationwide rankings today, and the French Bulldog continues to warm hearts in the United States! The beloved French Bulldog is America's most popular breed for the fourth year in a row, according to AKC registration statistics.

While the playful and adaptable French Bulldog's popularity has cemented itself in the U.S., the iconic Dachshund has shaken up the rankings, landing at number five for the first time since 2003. In its wake, the Poodle drops down to sixth place. The Poodle had been holding steady at number five from 2021 to 2024.