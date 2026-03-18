Associa's Somerset Branch Shares Board Leadership Best Practices At CAI DFW Expo

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Educational session offered practical guidance for more productive and effective board meetings

Richardson, TX, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Early in March, leaders from Somerset Association Management, an Associa® Company and leading community management company serving the Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio areas, presented at the CAI DFW Expo & Trade Show.“Running a Better Board Meeting” shared practical strategies to help community association boards lead more effective, transparent, and productive meetings.

The session featured Brad Wells, MBA, RCM, RPA, CMCA, AMS, LCCI, FCCI, senior vice president at Associa; Michelle Anderson, CMCA, AMS, president of Somerset Association Management, Inc.; and Frances Canfield-Ranes, vice president of business development at Somerset Association Management, Inc.

“Board meetings are one of the most important opportunities for community leaders to build trust, make informed decisions, and move their associations forward,” said Anderson.“We are proud to share practical guidance that can help boards stay organized, engaged, and aligned while serving their communities effectively.”

During the presentation, speakers discussed key topics including Texas notice and agenda requirements, techniques for keeping meetings focused and constructive, best practices for motions, voting, and minutes, and considerations for both in-person and virtual meetings. The team also shared practical ways boards and management teams can work together to support stronger leadership and better community outcomes.

“Successful board meetings start with preparation, structure and a strong partnership between volunteer leaders and professional management,” added Wells.“When that foundation is in place, boards are better equipped to make thoughtful decisions and create a better experience for residents.”

Somerset's participation in the CAI DFW Expo & Trade Show reflects Associa's continued commitment to industry education and to equipping board members with the tools and expertise they need to lead with confidence.

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About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 19,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit .

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