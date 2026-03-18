Iteris Significantly Expands Alabama DOT's Traffic Signal Performance Capabilities With Statewide Clearguide Signal Trends Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Statewide rollout gives ALDOT powerful, real‐time visibility to identify issues and optimize operations across more than 1,100 signalized intersections

AUSTIN, Texas, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iteris, Inc., the world's trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management and part of the Almaviva Group, today announced that the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) has chosen to expand their use of ClearGuide® Signal Trends, Iteris' probe-based analytics service to all five ALDOT regions.

The project builds on ALDOT's statewide roadway analytics, supported by HERE Technologies ' traffic data, and will significantly expand Iteris's ClearGuide Signal Trends use from 50 signals in a single region to 1,149 signals statewide. Together, ALDOT, Iteris and HERE will use shared insights to proactively enhance signal timings to better facilitate traffic flow statewide.

ClearGuide Signal Trends is a cloud-based performance analytics tool that uses probe data to help agencies quickly spot issues and efficiently improve operations at signalized intersections without reliance on additional field equipment or infrastructure. With this statewide expansion, ALDOT will gain real-time visibility across all five regions, enabling staff to:



Quickly detect and diagnose congestion, delays, and abnormal patterns

Prioritize maintenance and timing improvements

Manage mobility consistently for all constituents across urban and rural networks Reduce time and cost spent troubleshooting without driving to every intersection

“We're excited about the opportunity to continue to improve the operations of our traffic signals using ClearGuide through this investment with HERE and Iteris,” said Brett Sellers, state TSMO engineer for ALDOT.“Utilizing the available datasets to adjust timings and follow just how impactful the adjustments are in near real-time will provide us opportunities to positively impact peoples lives with improved travel times and safety through efficiency. This is a great next step for us in continuing to build on our years long relationship with HERE and Iteris, using ClearGuide to improve operations and better tell the story of TSMO investments for the people we serve.”

“By scaling Signal Trends statewide, ALDOT is strengthening its ability to proactively manage mobility and improve the daily travel experience across the state, while also reducing the cost to deliver these improvements,” said Scott Perley, vice president of product management at Iteris.“We're thrilled to be building on our joint success and look forward to this statewide expansion of the benefits of our partnership.”

As a result, travelers across Alabama are expected to benefit from smoother trips, less stop-and-go traffic, reduced idling, and improved safety-particularly in school zones, business districts, and pedestrian-heavy areas.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions and part of the Almaviva Group of businesses serving the transportation and logistics industry. Iteris' cloud-enabled solutions help public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to make mobility safe, efficient, and sustainable. As a pioneer in intelligent transportation systems technology, Iteris' advanced detection sensors, mobility and traffic data, software-as-a-service offerings, and consulting services represent a comprehensive range of mobility infrastructure management solutions that serve customers in North America and around the world.

For more information, visit Iteris' website at .

About Almaviva Group

Almaviva has been a leading group in the Italian Information & Communication Technology sector for over 40 years, leading the digital transformation, and supporting innovation in both the private and public sectors. The Group operates through a global network of over 30 companies and 80 offices in Italy and abroad, with a strong presence in various countries, including the United States, Latin America (Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic), Belgium, Spain, Finland, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Tunisia. As of 2024, it employs over 40,000 people in Italy and worldwide and reports revenues exceeding $2 billion. Combining proprietary platforms and cutting-edge technologies - such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, cloud, and cybersecurity - the group drives the evolution of end-to-end processes and systems in the market's strategic sectors: public administration, transportation, healthcare, finance, defense and security, environment, and water resource management. [almaviva]

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