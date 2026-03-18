TISSIUM® ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF FIRST-IN-HUMAN CLINICAL RESULTS OF THE COAPTIUM® CONNECT SYSTEM FOR ATRAUMATIC SUTURELESS NERVE REPAIR IN JHSGO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)– TISSIUM, a Medical Technology company pioneering biomorphic programmable polymers for tissue reconstruction, is pleased to announce the publication of its first-in-human clinical study in the Journal of Hand Surgery Global Online (JHSGO) titled,“A Sutureless Approach to Nerve Repair: Results from a Clinical Study in Digital Nerves.” The publication features the COAPTIUMCONNECT System, the only atraumatic sutureless solution designed for the coaptation of severed peripheral nerves.

TISSIUM® first presented these clinical results at the IFSSH Congress in Washington, D.C., on March 27, 2025, demonstrating the potential of the COAPTIUM® CONNECT System in digital nerve repair.

STUDY OVERVIEW & KEY FINDINGS

This prospective, single-arm clinical study evaluated the safety and performance of the COAPTIUM® CONNECT System in patients with digital nerve injuries. Twelve patients were enrolled, with ten completing the full one-year follow-up period.

Key highlights from the published clinical data include:



100% of patients who completed the study achieved“Good” (S3+) or“Excellent” (S4) static two-point discrimination scores at both 6 and 12 months.

No patients reported pain at 12 months, and no device-related complications were observed. Ultrasound assessments confirmed intact nerve repairs with no neuroma formation. Median return-to-work time was less than six weeks, and all patients recovered full flexion and extension of the affected digit.

“We are proud to see this data published within the surgical community, reinforcing the safety and effectiveness of COAPTIUM®CONNECT for peripheral nerve repair and highlighting its role as the only atraumatic, sutureless option for peripheral nerve approximation,” said Christophe Bancel, CEO of TISSIUM®.”“While suturing is effective, it can present challenges, including the potential for additional nerve trauma and limitations on functional recovery. At TISSIUM®, we remain committed to advancing technologies that elevate patient care by providing an atraumatic, bioabsorbable, and biocompatible alternative to traditional microsurgical repair with sutures.”

TISSIUM® continues to actively explore the expansion of the TISSIUM® platform across other applications, including nerve repair.

To access the full publication, visit:



About TISSIUM

TISSIUM is a clinical and commercial stage MedTech company based in Paris, France, Cambridge, USA, and with a manufacturing site in Roncq, France. The company is pioneering a proprietary platform of fully biosynthetic, biomorphic, programmable, elastomeric polymers designed to address critical unmet needs in atraumatic tissue repair and tissue reconstruction.

TISSIUM's diversified pipeline includes one commercial product and six products in development across three core verticals: sutureless nerve repair, atraumatic hernia repair, and cardiovascular sealants. Each solution is designed to optimize tissue repair through controlled and consistent procedures with specialized delivery and activation devices to maximize the performance and usability of its products.

Founded in 2013, TISSIUM is built on breakthrough research and intellectual property originating from the laboratories of Professor Robert Langer (MIT) and Professor Jeffrey M. Karp (Brigham and Women's Hospital).

For more information, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn: TISSIUM.

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TISSIUM Announces Publication of COAPTIUM Connect FIH Data