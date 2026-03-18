Onfolio Holdings Details AI-Native Operating Model Delivering Measurable Cost Savings And Capacity Gains Across Portfolio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI agents now enabling non-technical teams to build production systems, replace notable costs, and deploy capabilities across entire portfolio from day one

WILMINGTON, Del., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONFO, ONFOW) (OTC: ONFOP), an owner-operator of cash-generative online businesses, today published a detailed update on its AI operating strategy, reporting that the recent improvements in AI agents, driven by Anthropic's Claude Code and OpenAI's Codex has enabled its non-team to build production software, automate knowledge-work, replace certain expenses, retainers, and payroll costs, and deploy those same systems across its portfolio of businesses.

The Company first outlined a four-pillar AI strategy in June 2023. In its 2024 annual letter, the Company acknowledged that adoption had been limited as the tools had not yet caught up to the thesis. Today's update reports that in the past few weeks, AI agents have fundamentally changed what is possible, enabling dramatically smaller teams to compete with larger incumbents at a fraction of the cost. The Company believes this shift creates both operational advantages for its existing portfolio and acquisition opportunities as businesses that have not adopted AI may trade at lower valuations relative to their potential under an AI-enabled operating model.

Key developments include:

-- Eastern Standard, the Company's branding and web agency, now uses AI for the majority of its development work. AI is also helping team members expand their capabilities and take on higher-value work across the agency, including absorbing a departed team member's responsibilities without a replacement hire.

-- The Company's COO built an ad spend intelligence dashboard using AI that would replace approximately $5,000 per month in external agency costs for one subsidiary while delivering superior analytical insights. The system is being developed to auto-generate ad creative based on performance data.

-- The CEO built a complete multi-platform content and investor communications system using AI, resulting in a significant increase in shareholder engagement. This system is being developed into a standalone service offering for other businesses.

-- A membership platform for one of the Company's subsidiaries was built in a single weekend using AI tools, a project that would have previously required tens of thousands of dollars in development costs and months of work.

-- The Company is developing its first AI-powered services for external sale, with additional product announcements expected in the coming months, representing an expansion from operator to product company.

-- AI adoption within the portfolio is occurring both top-down and bottom-up, with one portfolio company leader independently restructuring operations around AI and directing his team to "start thinking of ourselves as an AI company first."

The Company noted that its AI-native approach is creating structural advantages for the holding company model: lowering the cost of building internal tools and products, enabling small teams to operate with significantly greater capacity, creating systems that compound across the portfolio, and opening new revenue streams as internal tools become standalone products. The Company also noted that the broader shift toward AI-native operations is creating acquisition opportunities, as businesses that have not adopted AI may trade at lower valuations relative to their potential under an AI-enabled operating model.

"We're building something we've been wanting to build for years: an AI infrastructure that makes every business more efficient and every acquisition more accretive from day one," said Dominic Wells, CEO of Onfolio. "The recent shift from AI being glorified chatbots to powerful agents changed everything. Previous AI tools required you to manage the output. Agents manage and improve themselves. That's why a small team that doesn't write code can now build production systems, reduce expenses, and deploy those same systems across every business in the portfolio. The tools we're building internally are also becoming products we can sell. That's a meaningful evolution for the business."

The full article, titled "Our AI Thesis Took Three Years to Pay Off. It Was Worth the Wait," is available on the Company's website at:



About Onfolio Holdings

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONFO) is an owner-operator of cash-generative online businesses. The Company acquires and operates profitable online businesses across diverse verticals, including marketing, education, and e-commerce, with a focus on sustainable cash flow and long-term value creation. The Company uses AI across its operations to improve acquired businesses, build internal tools, and develop AI-powered products.

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Forward-Looking Statements

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the

words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continues," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing new customer offerings, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, delays due to issues with outsourced service providers, those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

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