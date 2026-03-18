The Lab Takes Number One In The Mile High City

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year, the Labrador Retriever took Denver's top spot in the American Kennel Club's (AKC®) 2025 ranking of the most popular AKC-recognized dog breeds in the U.S., unseating the French Bulldog as the city's number one.

The Labrador Retriever was also recognized as the #1 pup in Long Island, NY and Saint Louis, MO.

The Dachshund edged out the Bulldog to land at #5 for this year. Also notable, making a huge leap from #26 in 2024 to #12 in 2025, is the Boston Terrier.

“The Lab has long been one of America's most popular dog breeds for a reason,” said Gina M. DiNardo, AKC President and CEO.“This high-spirited and outgoing companion bonds with the whole family, befriending human and dog alike.”

A breed's popularity does not mean it is right for you. The AKC encourages dog lovers to do their research and find the right breed for your lifestyle to begin your journey of responsible dog ownership.

Denver's top 5 breeds for 2025:

1. Labrador Retriever

2. French Bulldog

3. Golden Retriever

4. German Shepherd Dog

5. Dachshund

* Registration data pulled from Denver zip codes as specified by U.S. Postal Service

The American Kennel Club also announced its nationwide rankings today, and the French Bulldog continues to warm hearts in the United States! The beloved French Bulldog is America's most popular breed for the fourth year in a row, according to AKC registration statistics.

While the playful and adaptable French Bulldog's popularity has cemented itself in the U.S., the iconic Dachshund has shaken up the rankings, landing at number five for the first time since 2003. In its wake, the Poodle drops down to sixth place. The Poodle had been holding steady at number five from 2021 to 2024.