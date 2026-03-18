How 'Bout Them Frenchies? French Bulldog Continues Dynasty As Most Popular Breed In Dallas

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fifth year in a row, the French Bulldog took Dallas' top spot in the American Kennel Club's (AKC®) 2025 ranking of the most popular AKC-recognized dog breeds in the U.S.

The French Bulldog was also recognized as the #1 pup in Chicago, IL and Atlanta, GA.

The top four dog breeds for Dallas remained the same in 2025, with the German Shepherd Dog unseating the Poodle from spot #5. The Shih Tzu jumped up this year, moving from #28 in 2024 to #16 in 2025.

“The Frenchie is a charmer capable of making fast friends with people and other animals,” said Gina M. DiNardo, AKC President and CEO.“It's no wonder that this affectionate and playful companion is Dallas's top dog once again.”

A breed's popularity does not mean it is the right breed for you. The AKC encourages dog lovers to do their research and find the right breed for your lifestyle to begin your journey of responsible dog ownership.

Dallas's top 5 breeds for 2025:

1. French Bulldog

2. Golden Retriever

3. Labrador Retriever

4. Bulldog

5. German Shepherd Dog

* Registration data pulled from Dallas zip codes as specified by U.S. Postal Service

The American Kennel Club also announced its nationwide rankings today, and the French Bulldog continues to warm hearts in the United States! The beloved French Bulldog is America's most popular breed for the fourth year in a row, according to AKC registration statistics.

While the playful and adaptable French Bulldog's popularity has cemented itself in the U.S., the iconic Dachshund has shaken up the rankings, landing at number five for the first time since 2003. In its wake, the Poodle drops down to sixth place. The Poodle had been holding steady at number five from 2021 to 2024.