How 'Bout Them Frenchies? French Bulldog Continues Dynasty As Most Popular Breed In Dallas
|2025 Most Popular Dogs in the U.S.
|1. French Bulldog
|2. Labrador Retriever
|3. Golden Retriever
|4. German Shepherd Dog
|5. Dachshund
|6. Poodle
|7. Beagle
|8. Rottweiler
|9. German Shorthaired Pointer
|10. Bulldog
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[EDITOR'S NOTE: Interviews on the most popular dogs in the U.S. or in your city can be arranged by contacting Jessica D'Amato at ... or 212-696-8346. Photos are available to members of the media upon request.]
About the American Kennel Club
Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 4,900 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 26,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, scent work, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.
Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit .
AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.
Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook and follow us on Instagram @americankennelclub
Contact: Kalila Sample
Phone: (212) 696 8343
Email: ...
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