Issue Of Supplementary Prospectus
Issue of Supplementary Prospectus
The Boards of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc and Octopus AIM VCT plc (the“Companies") announce that a Supplementary Prospectus (the“Supplementary Prospectus") relating to the Offers for Subscription to raise up to £30 million, in aggregate, with an over-allotment facility of up to £30 million, in aggregate (the“Offers”), in the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 tax years has been published today.
The Supplementary Prospectus refers to the publication of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc's annual report and accounts for the year ended 30 November 2025, certain information from which is incorporated by reference into the Supplementary Prospectus.
A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at:
#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Copies of the Supplementary Prospectus will also be available from the Companies' website:
For further enquiries, please contact:
Andrew Humphries
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment