Patna DM Intensifies Crackdown On LPG Storage 4 Eateries Sealed, 5 Firs Registered

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, March 18 (IANS) The district administration in Patna has intensified its crackdown on the black marketing of LPG cylinders, with District Magistrate Thiyagarajan S.M. warning of strict action against offenders.

Addressing the media, the DM said continuous raids are being conducted against individuals and establishments involved in the illegal use and storage of domestic LPG cylinders.

He asserted that the administration is committed to ensuring an uninterrupted supply of gas to households and will not tolerate black marketing.

As part of the ongoing drive, four restaurants and hotels were sealed on Wednesday, and five FIRs were registered.

Four FIRs had already been lodged earlier. Officials have been instructed to take immediate legal action in all such cases.

“To curb misuse, Sector, Zonal and Super-Zonal Magistrates have been directed to carry out intensive inspections across hotels, dhabas and other commercial establishments,” Thiyagarajan said.

The DM clarified that there is no shortage of LPG in the district and urged residents not to believe rumours.

“Gas is available in sufficient quantities, and the supply chain is functioning normally,” he said, appealing to consumers to avoid panic.

He also emphasised the importance of completing e-KYC verification, stating that the process can be done online from home and will enhance transparency in the distribution system while helping curb illegal practices.

During the press conference, the DM said booking trends indicate a stable situation. According to data from gas agencies, the number of bookings and crowds at distributor outlets has declined, suggesting there is no panic among consumers.

Currently, the district has 136 gas agencies serving over 16.65 lakh consumers, with adequate stock available across distributors.

So far, 6.89 lakh bookings have been recorded, with an average of 35,000 to 40,000 bookings daily, and no major issues have been reported in supply or delivery.

The administration has advised consumers to avoid unnecessary crowding at gas agencies and instead book refills from home, as doorstep delivery is being ensured by oil marketing companies.

A 24x7 LPG helpline (0612-2219810) has also been made operational for public assistance.

Officials are maintaining constant coordination with stakeholders, including consumers, gas agencies and elected representatives.

A meeting was also held with councillors from all 75 wards of the Patna Municipal Corporation to review the supply situation and gather feedback.

Reiterating a zero-tolerance approach, the administration warned that strict action -- including FIRs and arrests -- will be taken against anyone involved in black marketing, hoarding or overpricing.

The DM added that violators may also face action under the Essential Services Maintenance Act.

“The administration is fully alert and committed to ensuring a transparent and smooth LPG supply system. No negligence or irregularity will be tolerated at any level,” he said.