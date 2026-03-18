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FINANCIAL 15 SPLIT CORP. Monthly Dividend Declaration For Class A & Preferred Share


2026-03-18 09:16:40
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial 15 Split Corp. ("Financial 15") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.12570 for each Class A share ($1.51 annualized) and $0.06042 for each Preferred share ($0.725 annually). Distributions are payable April 10, 2026 to shareholders on record as at March 31, 2026.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $28.45 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $13.14 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $41.59.

Financial 15 invests in a high quality portfolio consisting primarily of financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corporation, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co.

Distribution Details

Class A Share (FTN) $0.12570
Preferred Share (FTN.A) $0.06042
Record Date: March 31, 2026
Payable Date: April 10, 2026


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 ...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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