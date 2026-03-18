Lastwall And Carahsoft Partner To Deliver Quantum-Resilient Zero Trust Identity Protection To The Public Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership Expands Access to Modern Identity Protection for Mission-Critical Environments

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, and RESTON, Va., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lastwall, a leader in identity-first security and quantum-resilient solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership to deliver unified Zero Trust and quantum-ready identity protection to the Public Sector. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Lastwall's Public Sector distributor, making Lastwall's IDCommandTM Suite available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

“Identity is no longer just an access point. It's the new frontline in an era where quantum decryption and AI-driven impersonation converge to break what was once unbreakable,” said Karl Holmqvist, Founder and CEO of Lastwall.“Most organizations still treat identity as a checkbox, but the clock is ticking faster than they realize. This partnership with Carahsoft gives Government and defense leaders a direct, trusted path to accelerate adoption of Zero Trust principles at the foundational identity layer, before today's encryption becomes tomorrow's open book.”

Credential compromise remains the leading cyberattack vector in the Public Sector, making identity the front line of defense. The Department of War (DoW) requires all Components to achieve Target-Level Zero Trust compliance by 2027, while Executive Order 14306 directs all Federal agencies to support post-quantum cryptography (PQC) by 2030, creating a growing urgency to modernize authentication and ensure long-term resilience against evolving threats. Trusted by the U.S. DoW's Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and the Government of Canada, Lastwall's IDCommand Suite meets this need by replacing outdated and fragmented access systems with a unified Zero Trust identity framework that secures cloud, hybrid and disconnected environments, with quantum resilience built in.

Lastwall's IDCommand Suite includes:



IDCommand Enterprise: The cloud-native backbone for Zero Trust identity. Enterprise is Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) Moderate and DoW Impact Level 2 (IL2) authorized, purpose-built to eliminate password risk and enforce Zero Trust at scale, without slowing teams down. It supports PIV/CAC, SAML 2.0, OIDC, FIDO2/WebAuthn, with integrated PKI and quantum-resilient encryption, delivering secure, compliant access that adapts to mission complexity so teams stay focused on objectives, not logins.



IDCommand Tactical: When connectivity fails, identity can't. Tactical brings secure, local authentication and policy enforcement to denied, degraded, intermittent and low-bandwidth (DDIL) environments where traditional cloud-based solutions stop short. Lightweight, field-deployable and device-agnostic, Tactical operates autonomously when networks go dark and syncs securely once reconnected, extending Zero Trust to the tactical edge and beyond.

IDCommand BOLT: Strong identity and seamless access with no overhaul required. BOLT augments any standards-based identity infrastructure with frictionless, high-assurance biometric logins. By combining CAC-derived credentials, device-bound passkeys and quantum-resistant encryption with user-friendly biometrics, BOLT delivers AAL-3 authentication without a rip-and-replace, ensuring fast, secure access on any device, in any environment.



“Our partnership with Lastwall will help us deliver secure, quantum-resilient identity solutions to our Government customers,” said Brian O'Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft.“Together with our reseller partners, we look forward to helping agencies modernize authentication, reduce credential risk and advance Zero Trust initiatives in line with new security mandates.”

Lastwall's IDCommand Suite is available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Lastwall Team at Carahsoft at (844) 445-5688 or ...; or visit .

About Lastwall

Lastwall secures mission-critical operations by modernizing identity and authentication-enabling Zero Trust access across cloud, hybrid, and disconnected environments, with quantum-resilient protection built in for what's next. Trusted by the U.S. Department of Defense's Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) since 2017 and the Government of Canada, Lastwall helps defense, Government, and critical infrastructure organizations prevent credential-based attacks, stop lateral movement, and stay ahead of emerging quantum threats. With FedRAMP®Moderate Authorization, adherence to NIST SP 800-53/63 control sets, U.S. DoD Impact Level 2 (IL2) compliance-and DoD IL4 in progress-Lastwall's identity-first approach keeps critical missions secure, compliant, and resilient in the face of evolving cyber risks. Learn more at ; follow on LinkedIn and X.

Contact

Kim Holland

VP, Marketing, Lastwall

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+1 (506) 440-5743

About Carahsoft's Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft's Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

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