Q/C Technologies Launches Optical Processing Unit (OPU) Initiative To Develop Proprietary Silicon Photonic Computing Architecture For AI Inference

New York, NY, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q/C Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: QCLS) (“Q/C” or“the Company”), today announced the launch of a new initiative to design and prototype a proprietary optical processing unit (OPU) aimed at tackling the growing performance and energy constraints in artificial intelligence inference infrastructure.

Optical computing overcomes challenges posed by electronic GPUs. Artificial intelligence is dominated by one operation: the matrix multiplication. Photons can be configured to perform matrix multiplication naturally via interference achieving O(n) or even O(1) propagation latency, while most electronic devices used today, including GPUs, require O(n3) operations of work per matrix. Energy requirements of passive photonic components are minimal, addressing a key concern of electronic GPUs today. Photonic computing adds other advantages, including orders of magnitude faster clock speed and bandwidth. Q/C aims to overcome the three key limitations of optical computing: analog resolution, nonlinearity and storage via patentable proprietary technology and partnerships.

“Q/C believes the future of artificial intelligence hardware is optical. With AI driving the next inflection point in computing architecture, we plan to develop our own optical chip that we believe can address key bottlenecks in bandwidth, energy efficiency, and scalability,” said Q/C Executive Chairman Joshua Silverman.“We are encouraged by the caliber of AI, photonics and computing talent already engaged with Q/C including our newest director Chelsea Voss and strategic advisors Martin Shkreli and James Altucher. Together, they will spearhead a best-in-class solution for powering the future of AI.”

“We have begun assembling a specialized engineering team to advance our new program and we expect development to proceed through defined milestones including the introduction of optical, semiconductor, and systems engineers, filing foundational patent applications, and validating architectural designs and core computational functionality. We look forward to sharing our progress throughout the year,” added Q/C Director Chelsea Voss.

About Q/C Technologies, Inc.

Q/C Technologies is pioneering the next generation of energy-efficient quantum class, high-performance computing infrastructure. Through a licensing agreement with LightSolver, Q/C holds exclusive rights to the use of innovative quantum-inspired laser-based processing units (LPUs) that solve compute-intensive combinatorial and physical problems at the speed of light in the crypto domain. Q/C believes that LightSolver's technology bridges a disruptive computing paradigm for high-speed photonic computing with cryptocurrency infrastructure development at scale, unlocking unprecedented performance and sustainability for next generation crypto applications. qctechnologies

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance, or achievements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and neither the Company nor its affiliates assume any duty to update forward-looking statements. Words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“may,”“plan,”“will,”“would'' and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the development, performance and scalability of its qc-LPU100TM product and related technologies, unanticipated financial setbacks, the Company needing to pursue financing options that could adversely impact its liabilities due to adverse market conditions, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Stock Market's listing standards; increased levels of competition; changes in political, economic or regulatory conditions generally and in the markets in which the Company operates; the Company's ability to retain and attract senior management and other key employees; and the Company's ability to quickly and effectively respond to new technological developments. A discussion of these and other factors with respect to the Company is set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed by the Company on April 11, 2025, and subsequent reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

800-507-9010