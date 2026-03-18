Hanley Investment Group Completes Four Southern California Retail Property Sales Totaling $32 Million

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Pad and strip center properties totaling 61,444 square feet were sold individually to four separate buyers for an Orange County-based seller. (Photo: Orange Town & Country in Orange, California)"

CORONA DEL MAR, Calif. - Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm has completed the sale of four separate Southern California retail pad and strip center assets totaling more than $32 million. The properties were sold individually as part of a targeted break-up strategy designed to maximize pricing.

Hanley Investment Group's Executive Vice President Kevin Fryman and President Ed Hanley represented the seller, an Orange County-based private investor, in all four transactions.

"These four closings demonstrate the continued depth of private-capital demand for well-located retail pads and neighborhood strip centers across Southern California," said Fryman. "Marketing each asset individually allowed us to position the strengths of every property and create competitive bidding environments that drove premium pricing."

Orange Town & Country - Orange, California

Hanley Investment Group arranged the $9.78 million sale of a 13,730-square-foot, five-tenant pad building located at 745 South Main Street in Orange. Built in 1998 on 1.27 acres, the property is 100% occupied by national and regional tenants including Men's Wearhouse, The Joint, Massage Envy, The Flame Broiler, and Baja Fish Tacos. Approximately 83% of tenants have been successfully operating at the property for at least 10 years.

The hard-corner pad sits directly across from MainPlace Mall and is shadow‐anchored by Ross Dress for Less, ULTA Beauty, and Phenix Salon Suites. The property benefits from 60,000 cars per day, strong visibility, and dense, affluent demographics with 700,000 residents and $127,000 average household income within five miles.

"We generated multiple offers within days of launching the marketing process and selected a Los Angeles-based private 1031 buyer who had a proven track record of acquiring similar retail assets," said Fryman. "We achieved a premium sale price driven by the property's strong fundamentals and the competitive interest it generated."

Pads to Winchester Square - Murrieta, California

The second transaction involved two pads totaling 17,100 square feet at 39028–39196 Winchester Road in Murrieta, including a single-tenant McDonald's with a double drive-thru and a 100%-occupied multi-tenant building with six tenants: Berkshire Hathaway, Heavenly Hair, The Liquid Leaf, Club Pilates, Ohana Hawaiian Grill, and Baskin-Robbins.

The property sold for $8.12 million. Built in 2004 on 2.25 acres, the property is positioned at a high-visibility, signalized intersection with 50,000 cars per day and is adjacent to a top-performing Albertsons (Top 6% in California; No. 1 within 15 miles).

The buyer, a private investor based in St. Louis, Missouri, was an all-cash 1031 exchange buyer that already owned a portion of the shopping center.

"We selected an all-cash 1031 buyer that already owned the inline stripcenter adjacent to Albertsons within the center, providing strong certainty of closing and a compressed due diligence timeline," said Fryman. "We demonstrated the value of the standalone McDonald's and achieved an aggressive cap rate supported by below-market rents and near-term upside."

Glendora Strip Center - Glendora, California

Hanley Investment Group arranged the $5.85 million sale of an 18,050-square-foot multi-building strip center located at 1031–1063 East Route 66 in Glendora. Built in 1969 on 1.66 acres, the property is 100% occupied by five tenants including Spectrum, Cosmo's Bistro, Knot Too Shabby, Subway, and Wine Rack.

The center benefits from long-term historical occupancy - Subway has operated at the property since 1996 and Wine Rack since 1997 - and sits along the high-traffic Historic Route 66 corridor within the desirable San Gabriel Valley.

"We generated multiple offers and created a competitive bid process, ultimately selecting a local buyer who was familiar with the property and saw the value of increasing the below-market rents."

Pad to Perris Marketplace - Perris, California

The final transaction involved a 12,564-square-foot pad building located at 1820 North Perris Boulevard in Perris. The property sold for more than $8.28 million. Built in 2017, the property is 100% occupied by national and regional tenants including Baskin-Robbins, Fiesta Auto Insurance, Great Clips, Pacific Dental, Sally Beauty, and Verizon.

The pad is adjacent to a top-performing Walmart Supercenter (Top 9% nationally; No. 1 within 15 miles) and part of the 218,000-square-foot Perris Marketplace, which maintains 99% occupancy. The trade area continues to experience strong growth, with 119,000 residents and $102,000 average household income within five miles.

"We generated multiple qualified offers and selected a private 1031 buyer who we had recently represented on their downleg," said Fryman. "The pad's position within a high-performing shopping center and adjacent to a top-ranked Walmart Supercenter helped drive a premium sale price."

Hanley noted, "Private capital remains highly active for well-located retail assets across Southern California. The strong buyer pool we saw for each property reflects the continued demand for quality strip centers and pad buildings, and the confidence investors have in this segment of the retail market."

"These transactions underscore the effectiveness of a targeted break-up strategy in today's market," said Fryman. "By isolating the strengths of each asset and creating competitive environments for every sale, we were able to attract the ideal buyer for each property and deliver exceptional results for our client."

About Hanley Investment Group

Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors is a real estate brokerage and advisory services company with a transaction track record exceeding $12.7 billion, specializing in the sale of retail properties nationwide. The firm's expertise, proven track record spanning more than 20 years, and dedication to putting clients' needs first set it apart in the industry. Hanley Investment Group creates value by delivering exceptional results through property-specific marketing strategies, cutting-edge technology and local market knowledge. Hanley Investment Group's relationships with investors, developers, institutions, franchisees, brokers and 1031 exchange buyers translate into maximum exposure and pricing for each property. With unmatched service, Hanley Investment Group has redefined the experience of selling retail investment properties.

For more information, visit .