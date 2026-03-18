Projecting The Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Size To Expand At A 13.16% CAGR Through 2034, Delveinsight Analysis

As per DelveInsight's assessment, The allergy diagnostics market is primarily fueled by the growing incidence of allergic conditions such as allergic rhinitis and allergic asthma. Increasing levels of environmental pollution are further aggravating respiratory allergies, thereby driving the need for effective screening and monitoring solutions. In addition, advancements in technologies such as molecular diagnostics, component-resolved diagnostics, and automated immunoassays have enhanced test accuracy and efficiency. These innovations support more personalized treatment approaches, ultimately contributing to the overall growth of the market.

DelveInsight's “Allergy Diagnostics Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2034” report provides the current and forecast market outlook, forthcoming device innovation, challenges, market drivers and barriers. The report also covers the major emerging products and key Allergy Diagnostics companies actively working in the market.

Explore the future of healthcare innovation with our comprehensive Allergy Diagnostics Market Forecast. Stay ahead in the industry!

Allergy Diagnostics Overview

Allergy diagnostics refers to the methods and tools used to identify substances (allergens) that trigger allergic reactions in individuals. These tests help clinicians accurately diagnose conditions such as Allergic Rhinitis, Asthma, food allergies, and Atopic Dermatitis.

Common diagnostic approaches include:



Skin prick tests (SPT): Quick and widely used to detect immediate allergic reactions

Blood tests (IgE testing): Measures allergen-specific IgE antibodies in the blood

Patch tests: Used for delayed allergic reactions, especially contact dermatitis Molecular diagnostics: Advanced testing to identify specific allergen components

Allergy Diagnostics Market Insights

The allergy diagnostics market is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of allergic conditions. The rising number of affected patients has heightened the need for accurate and timely diagnostic solutions, as early detection plays a crucial role in effective disease management. Furthermore, increasing pollution levels in urban and industrial regions have led to greater exposure to environmental allergens, further boosting demand for comprehensive testing. In addition, strong focus on innovation and advancements in technologies such as advanced immunoassays and automated testing platforms has enhanced the accuracy and efficiency of diagnostics, supporting continued market expansion.

DelveInsight Analysis: The global allergy diagnostics market size is projected to grow significantly, rising from USD 7,143.89 million in 2025 to USD 21,561.93 million by 2034, indicating strong and sustained expansion. During the forecast period from 2026 to 2034, the market is anticipated to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.16%, driven by increasing demand and advancements in diagnostic technologies.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the Allergy Diagnostics market, get a snapshot of the report Allergy Diagnostics Market Trends

Recent Developments in the Allergy Diagnostics Market Report



In September 2025, Siemens expanded its 3gAllergy assay portfolio on the IMMULITE 2000 XPi system by introducing additional component allergen tests for peanut, wheat, and house dust mite, providing more detailed molecular-level insights.

In May 2025, Revvity, Inc. announced the launch of the IDS i20 analytical random access platform from EUROIMMUN, enabling fully automated chemiluminescence immunoassays (ChLIA). The versatile IDS i20 allowed simultaneous testing of 20 analytes across six diagnostic areas, including endocrinology, allergy, autoimmune and infectious diseases, Alzheimer's disease, and therapeutic drug monitoring.

In April 2025, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, a global leader in laboratory automation and innovation, introduced its next-generation Basophil Activation Test (BAT) for research use only, designed to more effectively characterize food allergies without exposing patients to potentially harmful allergens. In July 2024, AliveDx proudly announced that it had received the IVDR CE mark for its groundbreaking microarray immunoassay, which was designed to detect specific IgE antibodies directed against a protein allergen in human serum.

Key Players in the Allergy Diagnostics Market

Some of the key market players operating in the Allergy Diagnostics market include- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Danaher Corporation, HOB Biotech Group Corp Ltd., PerkinElmer, Inc., HollisterStier Allergy, Eurofins Scientific, R-Biopharm AG, AESKU Group GmbH, Abbott, Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc., Astra Biotech GmbH, Erba Group, Canone Medical Diagnostics, BioMerieux, Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, Stallergenes Greer, Neogen Corporation, Reacta Healthcare, Allergy Therapeutics and others.

To read more about the latest highlights related to Allergy Diagnostics, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Allergy Diagnostics Market Forecast Report

Market Analysis on the Allergy Diagnostics Market

According to estimates, North America is expected to account for the largest share of approximately 39% of the allergy diagnostics market in 2025. This dominance is attributed to the increasing prevalence of allergic conditions and a high level of awareness regarding their diagnosis and management. Additionally, the strong presence of leading diagnostic companies and well-developed allergy and immunology centers is further driving the adoption of advanced allergy diagnostic solutions across the region.

The allergy diagnostics market features a highly competitive and dynamic landscape, with a mix of established global leaders and emerging regional players. Key companies, including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens Healthineers, bioMérieux, and Stallergenes Greer, are actively focused on expanding their product portfolios, advancing innovative diagnostic solutions, and enhancing their global footprint to strengthen their market position.

Scope of the Allergy Diagnostics Market Report



Coverage: Global

Study Period: 2023–2034

Allergy Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Product Type: Instruments and Consumables, and Services

Allergy Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Allergy Type: Food Allergy, Drug Allergy, Inhalant Allergy, and Others

Allergy Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Diagnostic Test Type: In-Vivo, In-Vitro, and Others

Allergy Diagnostics Market Segmentation By End Users: Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Allergy Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

Key Allergy Diagnostics Companies: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Danaher Corporation, HOB Biotech Group Corp Ltd., PerkinElmer, Inc., HollisterStier Allergy, Eurofins Scientific, R-Biopharm AG, AESKU Group GmbH, Abbott, Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc., Astra Biotech GmbH, Erba Group, Canone Medical Diagnostics, BioMerieux, Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, Stallergenes Greer, Neogen Corporation, Reacta Healthcare, Allergy Therapeutics and others Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Which MedTech key players in the Allergy Diagnostics market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Allergy Diagnostics Manufacturer

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