Micro Vs Livable: Why Vancouver Buyers Are Scrutinizing Square Footage More Than Ever

Vancouver's condo market has undergone a dramatic reckoning. After years of developers prioritizing micro units to maximize investor returns, buyers are now pushing back and the data shows why.

Over the past two decades, Vancouver's median condo size plummeted from 912 square feet in the 1990s to just 790 square feet for units built after 2016. In 2022, approximately 58% of new condo apartments under 600 square feet were investment properties, a reflection of how investor priorities shaped the market.​

But the equation has changed dramatically. By mid 2025, more than 2,000 unsold condo units remained on the market in Vancouver, with smaller units proving the hardest to move.​

"Buyers are finally asking the right question: 'Is this actually livable?'" says Kim Lee, a realtor in Vancouver. "After years of watching micro units hit the market, people are waking up to the long term reality of living and working in 400–500 square feet."

The Math No Longer Works for Investors

The shift stems from economics. As mortgage rates rose and rental yields compressed, the profitability of micro unit investments evaporated. A tenant earning modest wages can no longer afford the rent required for investors to break even on a 500-square foot condo purchase.​

"In the current market environment, it's not possible to buy a micro unit, rent it out and make money," according to Kim Lee. "Investors who were betting on these units are pulling back, forfeiting deposits and leaving inventory."​

In the last quarter of 2024, smaller formats made up only one fifth of Toronto condo sales which was a dramatic reversal. Vancouver is following suit, with developers quietly adding 10% more square footage to new floor plans to attract buyers.​

What Buyers Actually Want Now

Today's condo buyers, whether first time owners, upgraders or investors are gravitating toward:



Functional layouts: Units with defined bedrooms rather than bedroom plus den compromises.​

Resale potential: Larger one bedroom and two bedroom units command stronger demand and better appreciation.​ Livability: Space to work from home, entertain and maintain mental health without feeling cramped.​



"There's a generational shift happening," Kim Lee notes. "The investor driven micro unit era created inventory no one actually wants to live in. Now buyers have leverage and they're using it."

The Long-Term Play

For buyers and investors alike, the lesson is clear: unit size directly impacts resale velocity, tenant retention and long term appreciation. Vancouver's condo inventory glut exists precisely because the market built what investors wanted, not what residents need.

"If you're buying a condo today, ask yourself: Would I want to live here in 10 years? If the answer is no, it's probably not a smart investment," advises Kim Lee. "The micro unit moment has passed. Livability is back."

About Kim Lee

Kim Lee is a Vancouver real estate agent helping buyers, sellers and investors make data driven decisions in Metro Vancouver's evolving market, with a focus on unit quality, long term value and investment strategy.