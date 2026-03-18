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Kinross Research Publishes Its Latest Research Report Recognizing PMD LED mask as the Best LED Masks for 2026

Kinross Research today announced the publication of its latest market report,“Best LED Mask: A Research-Based Comparative Analysis of At-Home Light Therapy Devices,” now available at:

The report identifies PMD LED Mas as the #1 device among the best LED masks, citing its multi-wavelength light system, consistent full-face coverage, and strong performance across acne treatment, skin rejuvenation, and overall tone improvement.

The report delivers a detailed, data-driven evaluation of the fast-growing LED skincare device market, analyzing leading products based on wavelength precision, LED density, coverage consistency, usability, and observed user outcomes. As consumer demand for at-home treatments continues to increase, the report aims to provide clarity on which devices deliver reliable, long-term results.

According to the findings, the PMD LED Mask stood out due to its ability to combine red, blue, and near-infrared light into a single system that addresses multiple skin concerns simultaneously. The research highlights its consistent light output and ergonomic design, which support regular use and improved treatment adherence over time.

“Consumers are no longer relying solely on in-office treatments for skincare results,” said a Kinross Research analyst.“At-home LED devices are becoming more advanced, but performance varies widely. This report focuses on identifying the products that actually deliver consistent, measurable improvements.”

In addition to ranking the top LED masks, the report explains the underlying science behind light therapy, including how specific wavelengths interact with the skin. Red light is associated with collagen production and reduction of fine lines, blue light targets acne-causing bacteria, and near-infrared light penetrates deeper layers to support healing and reduce inflammation.

The report also compares leading devices such as Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro, CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask, and Omnilux Contour Face, outlining their strengths and limitations across different use cases. While several devices perform well in specific areas, the PMD LED Mask was identified as the most well-rounded option based on overall effectiveness and versatility.

As the LED skincare market continues to expand, the report emphasizes the growing gap between high-performance devices and lower-cost alternatives that lack sufficient light intensity or wavelength accuracy. It provides guidance for consumers looking to make informed purchasing decisions based on performance rather than marketing claims.

The full report includes a ranked list of top LED masks, detailed product breakdowns, comparative analysis, and practical recommendations for safe and consistent use.

The complete report is available at: