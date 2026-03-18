Jordan Completed 11 Projects In Digital, Telecom, And Postal Sectors Last Month-Report

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 18 (Petra) – A report on the achievements of ministries and government institutions for February, issued by the Ministry of Government Communications, revealed completion of 11 projects in the digital economy, telecommunications, cybersecurity, and postal sectors.According to the report, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship launched the national platform "Oun-Support," dedicated to organizing and collecting digital donations in Jordan.As for achievements of Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC), the commission chaired the National Committee, aimed to protect children and adolescents from the risks associated with using social media platforms and the internet.This committee was formed to protect society from growing digital challenges and to ensure cybersecurity, which has become an "essential" part of the national security system.The TRC also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Syrian Telecommunications and Postal Regulatory Authority (SYTPRA) to enhance cooperation in the telecommunications, information technology, and postal sectors.This step marks the beginning of a new phase of coordination and exchange of expertise, aimed to support achievement of the TRC's strategic objectives.Additionally, the TRC hosted an ad hoc training program on artificial intelligence and communications, with "broad" participation from experts and specialists from within Jordan, as well as from Iraq, Syria, and Palestine.The report cited the specialized training program on Internet Protocol Version 6 (IVP) and its applications in telecommunications network infrastructure, held in cooperation with RIPE NCC and the GSM Association.The report noted Jordan Post Company (JPC) received certification of conformity to the international standard for quality management systems after completing audits, reviewing documents, and verifying compliance with the highest international quality standards.It mentioned establishment of 5 new postal service windows in central Mafraq governorate to serve customers, which would expedite transactions and enhance service delivery efficiency.The report also highlighted the National Cybersecurity Center's key achievements, which included conducting 10 in-person training sessions for over 80 liaison officers on the "Wa'i" awareness platform for government employees.The center launched the "Cyber??Crescent" awareness campaign, trained 16 schools on the Capture the Flag challenge, and issued the Cybersecurity Status Report for the fourth quarter of 2025.