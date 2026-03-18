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Uzbekistan Airways Restarts Tashkent-Dubai Route

Uzbekistan Airways Restarts Tashkent-Dubai Route


2026-03-18 09:04:34
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 18. Uzbekistan Airways will resume regular flights on the Tashkent-Dubai-Tashkent route starting from March 19, 2026, Trend reports via the airline.

The company has stated that travelers impacted by earlier canceled flights can switch their tickets to any upcoming Uzbekistan Airways service at no cost.

The airline pointed out that, given the current situation in the region, flights are being carried out along revised routes created in line with all safety requirements and international aviation standards.

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