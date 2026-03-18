Uzbekistan Airways Restarts Tashkent-Dubai Route
The company has stated that travelers impacted by earlier canceled flights can switch their tickets to any upcoming Uzbekistan Airways service at no cost.
The airline pointed out that, given the current situation in the region, flights are being carried out along revised routes created in line with all safety requirements and international aviation standards.
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