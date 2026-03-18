Ukraine Strengthens Cooperation With Japan, UNIDO For Green Industrial Recovery

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

The meeting established an institutional platform for coordinating international support, aligning industrial policies, and implementing joint projects. Discussions focused on Ukraine's Green Industrial Recovery Program, strengthening trilateral partnerships, and launching a technology transfer initiative involving Japanese businesses.

"Ukraine's goal is not merely to rebuild damaged industry, but to create a modern, competitive, and resilient economy integrated into European and global value chains. Partnership with Japan and UNIDO opens opportunities for technological modernization, SME development, and innovation," Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Vitalii Kindrativ said.

During the visit, the Ukrainian delegation met with UNIDO leadership to discuss SME growth, digital transformation, and innovation ecosystems. The parties also focused on artificial intelligence adoption, and the development of industrial clusters and parks.

Key cooperation priorities identified include industrial modernization, SME development, green transition, digitalization, and integration of Ukrainian enterprises into global supply chains. Practical initiatives include circular economy development, digital technology implementation, energy efficiency improvements, renewable energy promotion, and business support through financing and market access.

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The parties also discussed mechanisms for technology transfer, including partnerships between Ukrainian and Japanese companies and business missions. A catalog of 47 technological solutions has already been prepared for potential implementation through joint ventures, supported by the Japanese government without direct financing.

The parties also explored new joint projects, including grant-supported enterprises and green technology development, with potential initiatives exceeding EUR 100 million. Further TIPD meetings are planned for summer and late 2026.

The TIPD is a new cooperation format between Ukraine, Japan, and UNIDO aimed at coordinating policies, attracting investment, and implementing technologies for Ukraine's green industrial recovery. Projects focus on technology transfer and new business creation in sectors such as energy, digital infrastructure, waste processing, water treatment, and industrial technologies.

Photo credit: Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine