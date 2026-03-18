Warsaw Court Approves Extradition Of Russian Archaeologist Butyagin To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) His lawyer, Andrzej Domanski, announced this ruling, Ukrinform reports, citing PAP.

He said that the defense arguments did not convince the court at this stage.

"We will appeal the decision and are waiting to receive the written justification," Domanski said.

The court ruling has not yet taken legal effect.

Butyagin, a staff member at the Hermitage Museum, was detained by Polish special services in early December 2025 in Warsaw while traveling from the Netherlands to the Balkans. Ukraine placed him on the international wanted list in November 2025 for leading unauthorized archaeological expeditions in Crimea since 2014.

According to Ukrainian investigators, Butyagin's group conducted illegal excavations in the ancient city of Myrmecium on the Kerch Strait coast without Ukrainian permits. These actions partially destroyed cultural heritage sites, causing an estimated loss of UAH 200 million. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

The Warsaw District Court extended Butyagin's detention until June 1, 2026, while proceedings on his extradition to Ukraine were scheduled for March 18.

Poland had previously received a formal extradition request from Ukraine for the Russian archaeologist.

Photo: khpg