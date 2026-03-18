Matthew D. Dean

Assistant Professor of Civil & Environmental Engineering, University of California, Irvine

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Matthew Dean is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering within the Henry Samueli School of Engineering at the University of California, Irvine. He is also a faculty affiliate of the Institute of Transportation Studies at UC Irvine. He is currently researching innovative and emerging electric vehicle (EV) charging business models and consumer demand for EV smart-charging programs that reduce costs, improve power grid reliability, and lower emissions for us all.

–present Assistant Professor of Civil & Environmental Engineering, University of California, Irvine

2023 University of Texas at Austin, Ph.D. (Civil Engineering)

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