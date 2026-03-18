Matthew D. Dean
- Assistant Professor of Civil & Environmental Engineering, University of California, Irvine
Matthew Dean is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering within the Henry Samueli School of Engineering at the University of California, Irvine. He is also a faculty affiliate of the Institute of Transportation Studies at UC Irvine. He is currently researching innovative and emerging electric vehicle (EV) charging business models and consumer demand for EV smart-charging programs that reduce costs, improve power grid reliability, and lower emissions for us all.Experience
- –present Assistant Professor of Civil & Environmental Engineering, University of California, Irvine
- 2023 University of Texas at Austin, Ph.D. (Civil Engineering)
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