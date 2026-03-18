UAE Stable Amid Iran War FM

MENAFN - Nam News Network) ABU DHABI, March 18 (NNN-Bernama-Xinhua) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) said on Wednesday that the country remains stable and secure despite the ongoing Iran war, reported Xinhua.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said more than 2,000 missiles and drones have been launched towards the country since the war began on Feb 28, with most of them successfully intercepted by air defence systems.

The ministry said that the UAE operates a multi-layered air defence system capable of addressing a wide range of aerial threats, supported by sufficient strategic stockpiles to sustain defensive operations over extended periods.

Reaffirming its position, the UAE said it firmly rejects any aggression targeting its sovereignty and security, and will take all necessary measures to protect its citizens, residents and visitors, as well as safeguard national interests.

On the diplomatic front, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has had more than 100 calls with world leaders, while Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conducted extensive consultations with foreign counterparts to help de-escalate tensions.

Despite current tensions, the UAE said its economy remains stable and resilient. Non-oil sectors account for about 75 per cent of gross domestic product, while sovereign wealth funds hold assets of approximately US$2.49 trillion. S&P Global has reaffirmed the country's AA/A-1+ credit rating with a stable outlook.

The government said it will continue to monitor regional developments and take necessary measures to ensure national security and social stability.

- NNN-BERNAMA-XINHUA