T7X Launches Regulated Launchpad For Tokenized Real-World Asset Securities

SHERIDAN, Wyo., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T7X announces the launch of the T7X Launchpad, a digital issuance platform designed to support the creation and distribution of registered securities that are expected to be issued and listed within the T7X ecosystem. The Launchpad is expected to be operated by T7X Equities, which is intended to serve as the agent responsible for managing offerings launched through the platform.

The Launchpad is designed to modernize how securities are issued, distributed, and recorded in digital form. By combining programmable smart contract enforcement, institutional onboarding standards, and alignment with applicable regulated securities infrastructure, T7X is building a unified framework for compliant digital capital formation.

A central objective of the T7X Launchpad is expanding access to registered real-world asset securities through compliant digital infrastructure. Industries already aligned within the broader T7X ecosystem include private credit, real estate, infrastructure, healthcare enterprises, and growth-stage operating companies. Historically, participation in these sectors has required high minimum commitments, manual subscription workflows, fragmented compliance checks, and extended settlement timelines.

Through the Launchpad, issuers will be able to launch T7X regulated offerings that are intended to be issued digitally and listed within the T7X platform. This structure is intended to provide continuity between issuance, investor onboarding, compliance enforcement, and marketplace access.

“Capital formation infrastructure has not meaningfully evolved in decades, even as technology has transformed nearly every other industry,” said Pablo Penaloza, CEO of T7X.“What makes platforms like the T7X Launchpad important is the ability to combine modern technology with existing regulatory frameworks to create a more efficient environment for raising and distributing capital. When issuance, investor verification, and compliance enforcement are integrated into a single platform, it creates a more efficient framework for businesses to access capital while maintaining the standards required for regulated markets.”

The T7X Launchpad incorporates compliance controls and direct registration information at the smart contract layer. Transactions are designed not to settle unless predefined eligibility conditions are satisfied by both participants. These requirements are evaluated prior to execution, aligning digital settlement with regulatory expectations.

Investor onboarding is handled through a structured workflow that is intended to include identity verification, accreditation validation, and Anti-Money Laundering screening before access to offerings is granted. This approach shifts compliance verification to the entry point of the platform, reducing administrative friction while preserving auditability across the asset lifecycle.

A key objective of the platform is to provide capital issuers with a unified environment for digital capital formation. In traditional offerings, issuers and investors often navigate multiple service providers across identity verification, accreditation checks, subscription processing, compliance review, and settlement infrastructure. This fragmentation introduces operational complexity and creates inconsistent investor experiences. The T7X Launchpad consolidates these processes into a single environment operated through T7X Equities, allowing capital raisers to open compliant investment opportunities directly to their communities while maintaining integrated onboarding, compliance validation, and asset issuance within one platform.

To support this architecture, T7X has integrated tokenization and identity technology from Nomyx

Ubair Javaid, Founder and CEO of Nomyx, said the collaboration reflects the growing institutional demand for compliance-native blockchain infrastructure.“When securities are issued digitally, the regulatory conditions governing those assets must remain enforceable throughout the entire lifecycle of the transaction. Integrating identity verification, secure wallet infrastructure, and programmable transfer controls allows platforms like T7X to support compliant issuance and distribution while maintaining the efficiency of blockchain-based settlement.”

Securities issued through the T7X Launchpad are designed for accelerated settlement subject to applicable regulatory frameworks. Digital ownership records remain synchronized, and compliance logic remains active during each transfer event. This structure is intended to support more efficient capital formation while maintaining alignment with regulated recordkeeping requirements.

As the T7X ecosystem evolves, regulated offerings issued through the Launchpad may in the future have access to secondary trading within a regulated Alternative Trading System (ATS) operating within the broader T7X platform framework, subject to applicable regulatory approvals. This structure is designed to create a pathway from compliant issuance to regulated secondary market activity while maintaining consistent eligibility and compliance standards.

By combining issuance infrastructure, investor verification, and a pathway toward regulated secondary trading within a unified platform, T7X is positioning its ecosystem as an environment for the lifecycle management of registered digital securities across multiple industries already aligned within its growing network.

ABOUT T7X

T7X is a compliance-first digital asset infrastructure company focused on regulated tokenization and modern capital formation. By aligning programmable smart contract architecture with transfer agent services and institutional onboarding standards, T7X is building infrastructure intended to support the modernization of financial rails and the tokenization of global real-world assets. T7X does not provide investment, legal, or tax advice.

Contact details:

Ivan Kan

Chief Marketing Officer

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