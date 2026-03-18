Myseum Launches Affiliate Program For Its Next-Gen Private Social Networking Platform Picture Party

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myseum, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYSE) (“Myseum” or the“Company”), a privacy-first social media and technology innovator, today announced the launch of an affiliate program focused on quickly building a large performance-based domestic and international salesforce. Initial target markets include large conferences, conventions, organizations, social gatherings, influencers, businesses and sporting events

The Picture Party platform addresses the unmet need for private social networking that allows a user to almost instantly create a private social feed for sharing posts, pictures and videos. The patented technology enables users to capture and share many different perspectives and photos of events such as weddings and conferences where everyone can be a photographer, while providing a private and secure social network free from algorithms and AI.

“The Company has reached a very important inflection point with the launch of our new affiliate program, which marks the first of many new marketing and monetization initiatives positioned to help us reach our goal of millions of users this year,” said Darin Myman, CEO of Myseum.“Now that primary development is complete, we can focus on growing the business by leveraging a large performance-based sales force to demonstrate how important the Picture Party platform is for users' privacy and its benefits as an easier way to share and preserve social connections in the age of AI.”

About Myseum, Inc.

Myseum, Inc. (formerly DatChat Inc.) is a privacy and social media technology company focused on innovative and creative user platforms. Its flagship platform is Picture Party by Myseum, a next-generation social sharing platform that makes it easier to share your photos and videos both today, and for generations to come. Myseum's innovative social media platform brings a fresh and needed approach to digital media and content management, allowing users to create a digital legacy that makes it easier to share both today, and with future generations. The platform is backed by both patented technology and proprietary software.

Myseum also operates the DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, which presents technology that allows users to change how long their messages can be viewed before or after users send them, prevents screenshots, and hides encrypted photos in plain sight on camera rolls. The patented technology offers users a traditional texting experience while providing control and security for their messages. With the DatChat Messenger, a user can decide how long their messages last on a recipient's device while feeling secure that at any time, and delete individual messages or entire message threads, making it like the conversation never happened. Visit Myseum and for more information.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. These statements relate to future events or to the Company's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at . Except as may be required by applicable law, The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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