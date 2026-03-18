Amaze To Showcase Future Of Creator-Powered Commerce At Shoptalk Spring 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amaze will spotlight The Food Channel and preview upcoming platform innovations

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) ( “Amaze” ), a leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced it will showcase its vision for the future of shopping experiences at Shoptalk Spring 2026, one of the retail industry's leading events. The conference will take place March 24-26, 2026, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, with Amaze exhibiting at booth MM110.

The booth experience will highlight The Food Channel as a destination where culinary creators can build audiences and monetize through products, recipes, and shoppable content. Shoptalk attendees can visit the Amaze booth to see live demonstrations, explore The Food Channel experience, and learn how creator-powered commerce is reshaping how products are discovered and sold.

“Food is one of the most powerful ways creators connect with audiences,” said Aaron Day, CEO of Amaze.“By pairing compelling culinary content with real-time shopping, we're showing how inspiration can quickly turn into commerce.”

Amaze will unveil a first look at what is coming next-introducing a new wave of innovation, a new operating system for the creator economy designed to expand how creators and brands connect, create, and monetize. Additional details will be announced during Shoptalk.

Brands attending Shoptalk are encouraged to visit Amaze's booth (MM110) or contact... to schedule a meeting and learn more.

For more information about Shoptalk Spring 2026, including registration details, visit the official Shoptalk website.

For investor information, please contact ...

For press inquiries, please contact ...

About Amaze:

Amaze Holdings, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to“sell anything, anywhere,” Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at .

About ShopTalk:

A Hyve Group event, Shoptalk is widely known for organizing retail's best and fastest-growing events and bringing together thousands of industry changemakers to collaborate at unparalleled scale across a broad range of online and offline use cases and innovative new formats, including Tabletalks, Hosted Meetings and Meetups. Since 2016, Shoptalk has defined the retail industry's community of innovators by bringing established retailers and consumer brands together with direct-to-consumer and tech startups, large tech and Internet companies, venture capital investors, real estate developers, equity analysts, media and others. For more information, visit Shoptalk.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the“Exchange Act”). These statements relate to future events and developments or to our future operating or financial performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on estimates and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our planned acquisitions, strategies, initiatives, growth, revenues, expenditures, the size of our market, our plans and objectives for future operations, and future financial and business performance. These statements can be identified by words such as such as“may,”“might,”“should,”“would,”“could,”“expect,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“potential” or“continue,” and are based our current expectations and views concerning future events and developments and their potential effects on us.

These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or otherwise implied by the forward-looking statement. These risks include: our ability to execute our plans and strategies; our limited operating history and history of losses; our financial position and need for additional capital; our ability to attract and retain our creator base and expand the range of products available for sale; we may experience difficulties in managing our growth and expenses; we may not keep pace with technological advances; there may be undetected errors or defects in our software or issues related to data computing, processing or storage; our reliance on third parties to provide key services for our business, including cloud hosting, marketing platforms, payment providers and network providers; failure to maintain or enhance our brand; our ability to protect our intellectual property; significant interruptions, delays or outages in services from our platform; significant data breach or disruption of the information technology systems or networks and cyberattacks; risks associated with international operations; general economic and competitive factors affecting our business generally; changes in laws and regulations, including those related to privacy, online liability, consumer protection, and financial services; our dependence on senior management and other key personnel; and our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel and senior management.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other future filings and reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Also, these forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of the press release. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or developments.