North Capital Stickers Its Institutional Government Money Market Fund To Support Stable Coin Issuers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- North Capital Inc., adviser to the North Capital Treasury Money Market Fund (NCGXX ), today announced that the Fund is an eligible reserve asset for stablecoin issuers. The institutional money market fund is a so-called 2a-7 fund that invests solely in U.S. government guaranteed securities, such as U.S. Treasury and Agency securities and repo. As of March 11, 2026, 99.86% of the Fund's assets were invested in U.S. Treasury bills with a maximum maturity of 50 days and a weighted-average maturity of 29 days. The Fund is designed to maintain a $1.00 NAV, consistent with other 2a-7 money market funds, which makes it well-suited to serve as a regulated reserve asset for stablecoins under the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act. Unlike most money market funds, NCGXX is available for same-day (subject to a 12:30 pm, Eastern Time, cut-off) or next-day settlement (subject to a 4:30 pm, Eastern Time, cut-off).

North Capital began working on the North Capital Funds Trust Treasury Money Market Fund in 2018, and the Treasury Money Market Fund launched in July 2019, when tokenization was a nascent financial technology.“For tokenization to realize its full potential, the market needs a tokenized settlement vehicle to enable atomic settlement. NCGXX was originally created to meet this need, but the market had other ideas and stablecoins assumed this role during the past seven years,” said James P. Dowd, CFA, the CEO and co-portfolio manager of the Fund.“We are excited to support the expansion of stablecoins with a low cost, time-tested liquidity management vehicle.”

Michael T. Weaver, Jr., CFA, the principal portfolio manager of the Fund, noted that“NCGXX has a six-year history, and performance has been in the top 1% for government money market funds over the past 1, 3, and 5 years. This strong performance, coupled with the same day liquidity feature, we believe makes the Fund an attractive option for liquidity management, including stablecoin issuers.”

North Capital has been expanding the scope of its activities in digital asset securities, launching North Capital Token Services, LLC and preparing for a jump in tokenized securities activity following recent guidance issued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.“The SEC is doing a terrific job providing the clarity and guidance that market professionals have been seeking for nearly a decade. I believe we are witnessing the start of a Cambrian explosion in financial markets, with the rapid emergence of new markets and infrastructure. Tokenization is a part of this, and we plan to evolve accordingly.”

For more information about North Capital, visit . To access information about the North Capital Treasury Money Market Fund, visit .

Fund Disclosures

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks and expenses of the North Capital Treasury Money Market Fund before investing. Important information about the Fund is in the prospectus available at . An investment in the Fund is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) or any other government agency, and it is possible to lose money. Although the Fund seeks to maintain a $1.00 per share value, this is not guaranteed. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The Fund operates in accordance with Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940 governing money market funds and establishing requirements relating to portfolio quality, maturity, diversification, and liquidity. Performance rankings or comparative references are based on available industry data, may change over time, and are not indicative of future performance. The treatment of government money market funds, including the Fund, as reserve assets for payment stablecoins may depend on the GENIUS Act, implementing regulations, regulatory interpretations, and the compliance obligations of stablecoin issuers. The Fund does not issue stablecoins, and nothing in this release constitutes legal or regulatory advice to any stablecoin issuer. Digital asset securities involve unique risks, including fraud, manipulation, theft, and loss. References to SEC developments reflect public statements by SEC staff regarding tokenized securities and do not constitute SEC approval or endorsement.

No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice or Recommendations

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, solicitation to buy, or recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by North Capital or any of their respective its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees. Nothing contained in this release should be taken as investment advice or to buy, sell or hold any security. Investment in the Fund may not be suitable for all investors. Views expressed in this release were prepared based upon the information available at the time written. Information may quickly become unreliable and is subject to change and correction.

Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future performance, financial results, prospects, and opportunities and are based on current expectations and assumptions subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements are only predictions, and no obligation is undertaken to update or revise them.

North Capital Inc. (NCI) is an investment adviser registered with the SEC. More information about NCI, including its Form ADV, may be found on the SEC's Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website ( ) and on North Capital's website .

North Capital Private Securities Corporation (NCPS) is a broker dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC and distributor of the Fund. More information about NCPS may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck ( ) and on North Capital's website .