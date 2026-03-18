Clearlyrated Announces The 2026 Best Staffing Firms For Womentm List

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PORTLAND, Ore., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearlyRated®, the leading provider of client, talent, and employee satisfaction surveys and service quality research for staffing agencies, announced the firms that have qualified for inclusion on its fourth annual Best Staffing Firms for WomenTM list on ClearlyRated.

"I'm proud to recognize the companies honored on this year's Best Staffing Firms for Women list," said Baker Nanduru, CEO of ClearlyRated. "During Women's History Month, it's especially meaningful to spotlight organizations that are actively investing in the success and advancement of women in the workplace. While the industry continues to navigate challenges such as pay equity and leadership representation, these firms are setting a powerful example by creating supportive environments where women can thrive and grow. Congratulations to each of these organizations, and thank you for your continued dedication to building a more equitable future for the workforce."

Staffing and recruiting firms that conducted internal employee surveys with ClearlyRated are eligible to earn the Best of Staffing® awar in the Employee Satisfaction category. Within this category, firms that included identity-based demographic survey questions and met additional criteri related to female employee Net Promoter® Score (eNPS) and representation earned the prestigious designation as a member of the Best Staffing Firms for Women list.

More than 80 staffing firms in the U.S. and Canada participated in the Best of Staffing internal employee survey for the 2026 award year, growing the ClearlyRated survey database to become the largest repository of internal employee responses on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the staffing industry. Some of the notable findings from ClearlyRated's internal staffing employee data analysis include the following:



Women comprise 67% of all internal positions at staffing firms, yet half of directors and two thirds of executives are men.

Women working at staffing firms are:



44% more likely to be detractors of their firms.



49% less likely to feel they are compensated fairly. 31% less likely to believe advancement is merit-based.



Fewer than 0.1% of staffing firms in the United States and Canada qualified to earn the Best Staffing Firms for Women designation, making this a prestigious recognition for staffing firms seeking to hire and retain top internal talent.

ClearlyRated is the leading client experience partner for professional service firms in AEC, Accounting, Staffing and beyond. Our journey-based system helps firms measure, understand, and act on client feedback to drive growth and improvement. ClearlyRated's unique CX philosophy and industry-specific products allows clients to save time, be proactive and differentiate. Professional service firms can use technology to deliver exceptional client experiences and create what businesses need most to thrive – human connection. Learn more at

the online business directory, which helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials. Net promoter, NPS, and Net Promoter Score are trademarks of Satmetrix Systems, Inc., Bain & Company, and Fred Reichheld. Contact

Stephen Banbury, Vice President of Marketing

p. (503) 977-6295

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ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Awar is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise onng,