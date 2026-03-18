Barbara Pierscionek

Professor and Deputy Dean, Research and Innovation, Anglia Ruskin University

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Professor Barbara Krystyna Pierscionek graduated from Melbourne University in Australia with a PhD on the protein chemistry and optics of the eye lens and was awarded a prestigious NHMRC research fellow (MRC equivalent) shortly after graduating to start an independent research program on the optics of the eye. Barbara was supported by the NHMRC at Monash University and La Trobe University before returning to the UK. She led the Vision Research group in Biomedical Science at Ulster University and worked as the Associate Dean (Research and Enterprise) in the Faculty of Science, Engineering and Computing in Kingston University. Subsequently Barbara held dual roles at Nottingham Trent University: Associate Dean Research in the School of Science and Technology and pan-Institutional Head of Health and Wellbeing. More recently Barbara led research in two Schools as Associate Dean Research in the School of Life Science and Education and in the School of Health and Social Care at Staffordshire University.

Barbara has continued as an active researcher in the areas of optics and biomechanics of the eye, ageing of the eye and eye disease, bioinformatics, sports and binocular vision, nanotechnological applications to the eye and ethico-legal aspects of Big Data. She has received support for her research with funding from Research Councils (EPSRC, BBSRC), EU, Fight for Sight, Royal Society and industry (Essilor International and Zeiss Meditec) as well as being awarded beam time grants for work in Japan at SPring-8 the world's largest synchrotron.

In addition to qualifications in science, Barbara has an MBA and legal degrees including an LLM in cybersecurity. She has also worked in the criminal justice system and as a lay judge in employment tribunals.

Barbara has published over 200 peer reviewed papers, five book chapters and a book on law and ethics for the eye care practitioner.

–present Professor, Anglia Ruskin University

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