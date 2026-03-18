Abu Dhabi: 3 Jordanians Win Holy Quran Award

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Abu Dhabi, March 18 (Petra) – UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, honored 3 Jordanians, who won the 12th edition of Holy Quran Tahbeer and its Sciences Award 2026, held under the theme: "Year of the Family."The winners, Omar Bilal Odeh Allah, Lian Raef Qudah, and Ismail Musameh Abu Shabab, received their awards during a ceremony in Abu Dhabi, attended by a number of officials and specialists in Quranic sciences.Talking at the honoring ceremony, Dr. Ahmed Tunaiji, the Award's Director General, stated the 12th edition witnessed "significant" development on both the technical and organizational levels.He said this effort aligns with the UAE's declaration of 2026 as "The Year of the Family" and steps to enhance the award's role in promoting Quranic values??within society.A total of 68,000 participants competed in the award this year from various countries around the world.