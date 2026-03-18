Europe Probiotics Market To Reach USD 23.05 Billion By 2030 EU-5 Leads With 58% Market Share

MENAFN - Market Press Release) March 16, 2026 7:23 am - Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025–2030.

According to Arizton the, European probiotics market was valued at USD 14.72 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 23.05 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.76% during the forecast period.

Report Summary:

Market Size (2030): USD 23.05 Billion

Market Size (2024):USD 14.72 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030):7.76%

Historic Year: 2021-2023

Base Year:2024

Forecast Year: 2025-2030

Largest Region (2024): EU-5

Market Segmentation: Product Type, Ingredients, Age Group, Distribution Channel, And Geography

Geographic Analysis: EU-5, Central, Eastern & Southern Europe, And Nordic Europe

Europe Leads the Probiotics Revolution: Market Growth Meets Health Impact

Europe is witnessing a surge in probiotics research and adoption, with over 4,300 publications highlighting their health benefits. Supported by institutions like the European Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology and the UK National Health Service, probiotics are increasingly applied in managing obesity, type 2 diabetes, and digestive disorders. Advanced LAB strains, Lactobacillus rhamnosus, Lactobacillus paracasei, and Bifidobacterium lactis, enhance gut microbiota, control inflammation, and improve metabolic health. As lifestyle-related diseases rise across European populations, the probiotics market presents strong opportunities for pharmaceutical innovation and wellness-focused investments.

Europe Probiotics Recent Market News

.In 2023, ADM company opened a state-of-the-art production facility with around $30 million investment in Spain to meet the demand for probiotics across the regional and global markets.

.In 2023, the Danone company launched science-based probiotics supplements to support breastfeeding experiences.

Next-Generation Probiotics: The Future of Precision Health and Market Growth

Next-generation probiotics (NGPs) are emerging as a high-value segment in Europe, bridging the gap between traditional probiotics and advanced biotherapeutics. Innovative gut strains, Faecalibacterium prausnitzii, Akkermansia muciniphila, and Christensenella minuta, are gaining attention for their roles in digestive health, immune support, and cancer management. Among these, Faecalibacterium prausnitzii stands out as a prevalent gut microbe, with growing European research highlighting its potential to drive digestive health solutions.

These strains are also advancing therapeutic applications in IBS, type-2 diabetes, and cancer immunotherapy, while enabling personalized nutrition, novel delivery systems, combination therapies, and scalable industrial production. As research accelerates and clinical adoption grows, NGPs are unlocking significant innovation and investment opportunities across Europe's healthcare and wellness market.

Europe EU-5 Powers Probiotics Market Growth and Innovation

Europe probiotics market is led by the EU-5 countries, Germany, France, the UK, Spain, and Italy, which together account for over 58% of regional market share. Strong consumer focus on gut health and digestive disease care, coupled with active investments in digestive health initiatives, is fueling demand for probiotics across foods, supplements, and nutraceuticals. Regulatory support for labeling products as“probiotic” has further expanded access and adoption.

Germany alone contributes more than 26% of the EU-5 market, supported by high awareness, broad product availability, and rising digestive health concerns, over 60% of Germans recognize probiotics, with more than 30% actively consuming them. These trends position the EU-5 as a strategic hub for innovation, growth, and investment in Europe's probiotics sector.

Key Vendors

.Nestlé

.Probi

.Danone

.ADM

.Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd

Other Prominent Vendors

.AB Biotics

.Institut AllergoSan

.BioGaia

.CULTECH LIMITED – ProVen UK

.General Mills

.International Flavours & Fragrances Inc.

.Novozymes

.Morinaga Milk Industry Co., LTD

.PepsiCo

.PanTheryx

.Sanofi

.Sacco System

.Teva Pharmaceuticals

.Winclove Probiotics

.Wren Laboratories

Market Segmentation & Forecasts

Product Type

.Functional Food & Beverages

.Dietary Supplements

Ingredients

.Bacteria

.Yeast

Age Group

.Adults

.Pediatrics

Distribution Channels

.Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

.Departmental Stores & Discounters

.Drug Stores

.Online Stores

Geography

.EU-5

.Germany

.France

.UK

.Italy

.Spain

.Central, Eastern & Southern (CES) Europe

.Russia

.Poland

.Netherlands

.Czech Republic

.Hungary

.Switzerland

.Nordic Europe Region

.Sweden

.Denmark

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What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

.What is the growth rate of the Europe probiotics market?

.Who are the major players in the Europe probiotics market?

.Which region dominates the Europe probiotics market?

.How big is the Europe probiotics market?

.What are the key drivers of the Europe probiotics market?



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