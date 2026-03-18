THINKWARE Announces Limited-Time St. Patrick's Day Discounts On ARC Series And F70 PRO Dash Cams

MENAFN - Market Press Release) March 16, 2026 2:55 pm - Lightning deal pricing on ARC 900, ARC 700, and F70 Pro available March 16–22

San Francisco – March 16, 2026 – THINKWARE, a world-leading dash cam manufacturer, today announced a limited-time St. Patrick's Day promotional campaign in the United States, offering discounted pricing on select models including the ARC 900, ARC 700, ARC, and F70 PRO.

Running from March 16 through March 22, the promotion will feature Lightning Deal pricing designed to provide U.S. drivers with more accessible options for high-quality in-vehicle video recording and reliable driver protection.

Promotional Offers (U.S. Only)

- ARC 900 – $359.99 (MSRP $419.99): THINKWARE's newest ARC-series model records 4K UHD video from the front camera and 2K QHD from the rear at up to 60 frames per second. The device includes dual Sony STARVIS 2 sensors, Dual HDR, Super Night Vision, built-in ADAS features, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and a 3.5-inch IPS LCD display.

- ARC 700 – $269.99 (MAP $329.99): A compact dual-channel dash cam offering 4K front and 2K rear recording, Super Night Vision 2.0, 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity, and optional radar-assisted parking modes. Each unit includes a 64GB SD card.

- ARC – $189.99 (MAP $249.99): A sleek and modern dash cam delivering dependable performance with THINKWARE's signature safety-focused design and reliable video recording for everyday driving.

- F70 PRO – $99.99 (MAP $119.99): A compact yet powerful dash cam offering Full HD 1080P resolution, 140° wide-angle coverage, WDR technology, and Super Night Vision for enhanced parking surveillance.

The featured models represent a range of options within THINKWARE's dash cam lineup, from advanced imaging performance to compact solutions designed for everyday driving and vehicle monitoring.

“By extending promotional pricing across multiple models, we aim to provide drivers with greater accessibility to reliable, high-performance dash cam solutions during this seasonal promotion,” said Alex Lee, THINKWARE spokesperson and dash cam expert.

The St. Patrick's Day promotion will be available through official THINKWARE online sales channels in the United States from March 16 through March 22, while supplies last.

For more information, visit

About THINKWARE

THINKWARE DASH CAM, a global IT company founded in Korea in 1997, has become a leader in smart car technologies through consistent research and development. Its expertise spans dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs. With world-class image processing technology and a user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM entered the U.S. market in 2014. It now exports its dash cam lines to 17 countries, including the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Japan. THINKWARE has impressed the industry at major global events like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live, winning the CES Innovation Award of the Year and prestigious honors such as the IF, IDEA, and Red Dot Design Awards.

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