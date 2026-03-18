Rekor Systems Secures Landmark Patent For Incident-Based Data Retention, Replacing Outdated ALPR And Vehicle Dragnets With Privacy-First Intelligent Storage

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New patented process empowers communities to align public safety with civil liberties by dynamically retaining vehicle data based on the severity of crime, marking a definitive shift from time-based surveillance to targeted investigation

COLUMBIA, Md., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR), ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a leader in developing and implementing cutting-edge roadway intelligence systems, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted a new patent for an innovative method of dynamically storing automatic license plate ("ALPR") and vehicle recognition data based on the severity of suspected criminal activity. The patent also covers PII data retention policies developed with input from both public safety agencies and the communities they serve.

Public safety agencies have traditionally stored automated license plate recognition data with fixed retention periods based on time. Departments often set standard retention durations of 30 days, 60 days, 90 days, or several years, or keep data indefinitely, whether it's related to a violent felony investigation, an immigration matter, or a minor traffic violation. Without the ability to analyze license plate reads intelligently, law enforcement faces a dilemma: they must either delete everything to protect privacy or keep records of all innocent drivers just to have evidence for potential investigations.

Rekor's patented process allows law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve to move beyond fixed, time-based data retention schedules. Public safety organizations can now retain data based on investigatory relevance and public expectations. Information related to active warrants, violent felonies, Amber/Silver Alerts, or credible real-time safety threats can be kept accessible for longer periods. Data not connected to a crime or involving lesser offenses can now be subject to shorter or no retention periods, as determined through community consultation and law enforcement policies.

There is a national debate ongoing about whether automated license plate recognition technology should be eliminated or allowed to expand without significant restrictions," said Charles Degliomini, Executive Vice President of Government Relations, Rekor Systems. "Current nationwide ALPR systems operate under a 'dragnet' model, collecting data on all drivers regardless of their involvement in a crime. We are working to change that practice. Our patented approach enables communities to shift from broad, time-based ALPR and vehicle data storage to more targeted, incident conditions-based retention. By only keeping vehicle and license plate data related to the type and severity of an actual offense, we address privacy concerns while still providing law enforcement with the tools needed to investigate serious criminals."

This patent marks a significant advancement in how law enforcement manages real-time and investigative personally identifiable information data, according to Chris Kadoch, Chief Technology Officer at Rekor Systems. "We developed this to give police departments and the public precise control over retention policies based on the type and conditions related to license plate capture, as well as the severity of suspected offenses, while allowing these policies to include direct input from the community. Agencies can protect community privacy while still maintaining the vehicle and license plate data needed to track dangerous individuals and solve serious crimes."

Rekor Systems has established itself as a leader in roadway intelligence through its continuous innovation, demonstrated by a strong portfolio of 30 filed patents. These include six awarded patents, including a pioneering patent for privacy-enhanced traffic monitoring and an advanced image-processing technique, highlighting Rekor's dedication to addressing complex public safety and roadway challenges without sacrificing individual privacy. By securing these patents, the Company not only proves its advanced technology but also offers a responsible approach for communities aiming to balance effective law enforcement with strict data protection standards.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) is a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence systems using AI-enabled computer vision and other advanced technologies. Our solutions provide actionable insights to government agencies and businesses in a secure, collaborative, privacy-protected environment that drives the world to be safer and more efficient. To learn more, please visit our website: , and follow Rekor on social media on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter ), Threads, and Facebook.

Media & Investor Relations Contact:

Rekor Systems, Inc.

Charles Degliomini

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Media & Investor Relations Contact:

Rekor Systems, Inc.

Charles Degliomini

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