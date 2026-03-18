Brixton Metals Reports Record Silver Intercepts Of 18.2M Of 3,638 G/T Ag Including 6.8M Of 9,421 G/T Ag At Its Langis Project In Ontario

Highlights



Hole LM‐26‐305 represents the best silver intercept encountered by the Company to date in terms of grade‐thickness, returning 18.2 m of 3,638 g/t Ag from 113.8 m depth. Including 6.8m of 9,421 g/t silver from 121.2m depth.



Hole LM-26-307 has returned 13.6m of 367.0 g/t silver from 118.4m depth. Including 4.1m of 930.2 g/t silver from 118.4m depth.



Hole LM-26-302 has returned 9.0m of 406.9 g/t silver from 116m depth. Including 0.5m of 2,930 g/t silver from 118.35m depth.

Chairman, CEO, Gary R. Thompson stated,“We are delighted to report the second batch of drill results from the Langis 2026 drill program. We were confident that we would hit some high-grade silver given the previous drilling at Langis this year, but these results are extraordinary. The results from hole 305 are more than two times greater than any previously drilled intervals at Langis. It's great to see the visible native silver in core here, which is a unique attribute of the Langis Project. Given these results, we intend to add a second drill in May to increase our drill density at Langis.”

Figure 1. Core photographs of hole LM-26-305 from 121.3m of native silver and cobaltite veins.

Discussion

The first drill holes of the season were designed to test silver mineralization south of the Shaft 6 area (Figures 2 & 3). Previous exploration in this area identified silver primarily hosted in vertical, dilatant zones and shear veins, occurring as native silver. This news release reports results from holes drilled on the same pad south of Shaft 6, several of which successfully intersected silver mineralization (Table 1). Most notably, hole LM-26-305 intersected centimetre-scale silver veins (Figure 1). Multiple mineralized intervals were encountered in this hole, with silver largely associated with centimetre-wide native silver and cobaltite veins. Surrounding and extending beyond the high-grade core, a broader mineralized envelope was intersected, forming a mineralized lower grade shoulder that returned a weighted average of 77m of 862.2 g/t Ag (Figure 4).

For more significant results, see Table 1. Drilling continues in the Langis Shaft 6 area, focusing on expanding and infilling known silver mineralization.

Table 1. Select assay intervals from 2026 drill holes LM-26-302, -304, -305, -306 and -307.

Hole ID From To Interval Silver Cobalt meter meter meter g/t ppm LM-26-302 116.00 125.00 9.00 406.91 1480.52 including 118.35 118.85 0.50 2930 8920 LM-26-304 116.85 125.00 8.15 36.75 81.17 LM-26-304 154.00 166.00 12.00 69.35 - including 160.70 161.20 0.50 1310.00 - LM-26-304 190.00 192.00 2.00 48.82 130.36 LM-26-305 92.00 169.00 77.00 862.23 453.34 including 113.80 132.00 18.20 3637.99 1757.50 and including 121.20 128.00 6.80 9421.03 3630.30 LM-26-306 110.05 113.00 2.95 24.65 - LM-26-307 118.40 132.00 13.60 367.01 281.81 including 118.40 122.50 4.10 930.24 589.02

Assay values are weighted averages. Reported intervals are drilling length, and the true width of the mineralized intervals has not yet been determined.

Figure 2. Location map of drill holes referenced in this news release within the Langis project.