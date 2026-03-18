Make-A-Wish® International And Uber Join Forces To Drive Hope Across Latin America

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Make-A-WishInternational has announced a new partnership with the Uber app to help bring life-changing wishes to children living with critical illnesses across Latin America.

Through this collaboration, the Uber app will provide promo codes for rides to Make-A-Wish Affiliates in Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, and Peru, enabling staff and families to move safely and conveniently as wishes are granted.

This initiative reflects a shared commitment to creating meaningful experiences for children who need hope most. By easing mobility challenges, the partnership enables more children to experience the transformative power of a wish-a moment that improves physical, psychological, and emotional well-being, and restores a sense of childhood.

The partnership between Make-A-Wish International and the Uber app is designed to remove barriers for families and volunteers during the Wish Journey. Uber will provide promotional ride codes redeemable through the app within the four participating countries. These rides will help to support wish families and Make-A-Wish Volunteers and staff as they move to wish experiences, medical appointments, and other essential activities connected to granting wishes.

“Every wish is a journey. But this partnership is about more than mobility-it's about delivering hope. Together with Uber, we're making it easier for families to experience the life-changing power of a wish,” said Luciano Manzo, President & CEO, Make-A-Wish International.

“Mobility can play a powerful role in moments that truly matter. Through this partnership, we're helping reduce everyday mobility barriers so families and Make-A-Wish teams can focus on what matters most: being present throughout the Wish Journey. We're proud to support this initiative and help make these meaningful experiences more accessible when hope is needed most,” said Belén Romero, Regional General Manager for the Andean, Central America, and Caribbean region at Uber.

In the LATAM region, every five minutes a child is diagnosed with a critical illness that makes them eligible for a wish. Through this partnership, families in Colombia, Ecuador, Panamá, and Perú gain easier access to experiences that light up a child's world-whether it's soaring through the day as a superhero, riding their very first bicycle, traveling together as a family, or simply enjoying moments of togetherness free from stress. With the Uber app and Make‐A‐Wish united, more wishes can be granted to the children who need them most.

Make-A-Wish International and the Uber app share a vision of creating positive change through collaboration. By working together, we can ensure that more children facing critical illness can experience the hope, strength, and joy that a wish brings.

For more information about Make-A-Wish International, visit worldwish.

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Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in 1980, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, having granted more than 650,000 wishes in nearly 50 countries worldwide. Every 25 seconds, a child is diagnosed with a critical illness and becomes eligible for a wish. Wish experiences can restore the childhood stolen by a critical illness diagnosis and improve physical, psychological and emotional well-being. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 27,000 volunteers around the globe, Make-A-Wish brings the power of a wish-come-true to children and their families when they need it most. For more information about Make-A-Wish International, visit worldwish.