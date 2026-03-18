MENAFN - Market Press Release) March 16, 2026 5:19 am - GAC AVTODOM unveils trims of the new GAC S7 hybrid crossover

The GAC brand, represented by GAC AVTODOM, unveiled the trim levels of the new dynamic GAC S7 hybrid crossover. The model will be available in two trim levels: ST and SX Premium.

The ST trim level includes 20-inch wheels, LED headlights with a high-beam assist system that automatically switches brightness, a panoramic roof and a heated windshield. Power adjustment, ventilation, a massage function for the front seats and dual-zone climate control are included in the interior. The 15.6-inch touchscreen supports wireless CarPlay and Android Auto services. VK and Yandex services are integrated into the multimedia system. A suite of driving assistance systems and ten airbags ensure the safety of passengers and the driver.

The flagship SX Premium version features a luxurious interior and expanded control functionality. The model features interactive daytime running lights, which can be customized thanks to the large number of LEDs. Premium Nappa leather and faux suede headliner are used in the cabin. The automatic parking system (FAPA) and a 27-inch head-up display with a powerful audio system are included in the package. Massage seats and rear sound-insulating glass are available for second-row passengers.

The launch of the new model is driven by growing demand for GAC vehicles in Russia. The brand demonstrated impressive sales growth. It sold 20 000 vehicles by the end of 2025.

GAC will focus on new hybrid and electric models in 2026, including the upcoming S7.

Sergey Vorobyov, Head of Sales at GAC AVTODOM, noted: "The modernization of the GAC model lineup in 2026 could be a key factor in the brand's success in the Russian automotive market. The GAC S7 incorporates technologies that enhance the comfort and safety of the driver and passengers. Our customers will be able to choose the optimal configuration at GAC AVTODOM dealerships, depending on their budget and vehicle requirements".