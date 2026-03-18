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European Nations Urge Israel to Halt Lebanon Ground Invasion
(MENAFN) A coalition of European countries, along with Canada, has urged Israel to stop its planned ground incursion into Lebanon, warning that such an attack could produce “devastating humanitarian consequences” in a nation already suffering heavy losses amid the ongoing Middle East escalation.
The Israeli military announced “limited and targeted ground operations against key Hezbollah strongholds” on Monday after the group, which maintains close ties with Iran, carried out multiple strikes on Israel in retaliation for the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. These actions followed a joint US-Israeli campaign against Iran that began on February 28.
In a joint statement issued Monday, the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, the UK, and Canada expressed being “gravely concerned” over the intensifying violence. They called for “meaningful engagement by Israeli and Lebanese representatives to negotiate a sustainable political solution” and urged “immediate de-escalation.”
While condemning Hezbollah’s decision to join Iran in hostilities and urging the group to disarm, the leaders also denounced attacks on civilians, civilian infrastructure, and UN peacekeepers, stating that “these actions are unacceptable.”
“A significant Israeli ground offensive would have devastating humanitarian consequences and could lead to a protracted conflict. It must be averted. The humanitarian situation in Lebanon, including ongoing mass displacement, is already deeply alarming,” the statement read.
Israeli strikes on Lebanon have killed 886 people over the past two weeks, injured more than 2,000, and displaced over 1 million individuals, according to local authorities.
The broader US-Israel war against Iran has underscored a growing rift between European NATO members and Washington. European leaders have rejected US President Donald Trump’s call for assistance in reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran effectively closed after the escalation. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius delivered the strongest response, saying on Monday, “this is not our war, we have not started it.” Meanwhile, Trump warned that NATO faces a “very bad” future if European countries fail to act, arguing that it is “only appropriate that people who are the beneficiaries of the strait will help.”
The Israeli military announced “limited and targeted ground operations against key Hezbollah strongholds” on Monday after the group, which maintains close ties with Iran, carried out multiple strikes on Israel in retaliation for the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. These actions followed a joint US-Israeli campaign against Iran that began on February 28.
In a joint statement issued Monday, the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, the UK, and Canada expressed being “gravely concerned” over the intensifying violence. They called for “meaningful engagement by Israeli and Lebanese representatives to negotiate a sustainable political solution” and urged “immediate de-escalation.”
While condemning Hezbollah’s decision to join Iran in hostilities and urging the group to disarm, the leaders also denounced attacks on civilians, civilian infrastructure, and UN peacekeepers, stating that “these actions are unacceptable.”
“A significant Israeli ground offensive would have devastating humanitarian consequences and could lead to a protracted conflict. It must be averted. The humanitarian situation in Lebanon, including ongoing mass displacement, is already deeply alarming,” the statement read.
Israeli strikes on Lebanon have killed 886 people over the past two weeks, injured more than 2,000, and displaced over 1 million individuals, according to local authorities.
The broader US-Israel war against Iran has underscored a growing rift between European NATO members and Washington. European leaders have rejected US President Donald Trump’s call for assistance in reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran effectively closed after the escalation. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius delivered the strongest response, saying on Monday, “this is not our war, we have not started it.” Meanwhile, Trump warned that NATO faces a “very bad” future if European countries fail to act, arguing that it is “only appropriate that people who are the beneficiaries of the strait will help.”
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