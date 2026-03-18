Nearly 90 Ships Pass Through Strait Of Hormuz With Iran's Permission

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Since late February, when tensions escalated in the Middle East, nearly 90 vessels have transited the Strait of Hormuz, AzerNEWS reports, citing Associated Press.

According to information, at least 89 ships, including 16 oil tankers, passed through the strait between March 1 and 15. Around 20 percent of these vessels were linked to Iran, while the rest were associated with neutral countries. Experts note that Iran has established a safe corridor allowing certain ships, including its own oil tankers, to continue transit.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismail Baghaei confirmed that several ships had crossed the strait with Tehran's permission.

Before U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, daily traffic through the Strait of Hormuz ranged between 100 and 135 vessels.