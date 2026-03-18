MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Turnium Technology Group Announces the Closing of the Sale of its TNET Division

March 18, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) (" TTGI " or " the Company "), a global provider of Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) solutions and channel-driven IT services, is pleased to announce that the Company and its subsidiary, Tenacious Networks Inc. ( "TNET" ), have closed the transaction previously announced pursuant to the definitive asset purchase agreement (the " APA ") dated February 27, 2026 with Tenacious Services Inc. (the "Purchaser" ) and have sold the business carried on by TNET of providing information technologies consulting, support, service delivery, equipment, managed services, Microsoft licensing and hosted voice services in British Columbia and parts of the United States (the "TNET Division" ) to the Purchaser (the " Transaction ") .

In accordance with the Transaction, Purchaser acquired substantially all of the assets and contractual commitments of the TNET Division and assumed their related liabilities as at the closing and thereafter. The Company believes that the residual assets and liabilities that will remain with TNET will not be material, and the Company anticipates that it will wind up the operations of TNET in due course during its fiscal year for 2026.

The consideration paid by the Purchaser to TNET and the Company is approximately $496,460:

settlement in full, by way of release and discharge, any and all obligations of the Company and TNET to Purchaser, including but not limited to the outstanding indebtedness of $197,257.21 for principal and accrued interest under the original indebtedness owed by the Company to the Purchaser relating to the original purchase by the Company of the TNET Division from the Purchaser in February 2021;

the assignment of 3,171,958 common shares in the capital of the Company (the " Original Consideration Shares" ) to TNET (the value ascribed to the Original Consideration Shares is $285,476.22, being the market value at the execution of the APA), which shares were originally issued to the Purchaser by the Company in connection with the original purchase by the Company of the TNET Division from the Purchaser in February 2021; and

$13,727.83 to TNET in connection with certain termination fees for previously leased premises relating to the TNET Division.

The Transaction constitutes a non-arm's length transaction within the meaning of the policies of the TSXV, given that Aaron Patton is the sole shareholder of the Purchaser and also the President of the TNET Division. As a result, the completion of the Transaction is subject to the approval of the TSXV. No finder's fees are payable in connection with the Transaction. Both the Purchaser and Aaron Patton are not a "related party" to the Company as defined under MI 61-101 as Aaron Patton is not a director or officer of the Company and the Purchaser owns less than 2% of the outstanding common shares of the Company. No current director or officer of the Company has any direct or indirect beneficial interests in Tenacious Services Inc. or in the proposed Transaction other than as acting as a director or officer of the Company.

No securities have been issued by the Company pursuant to the Transaction, and the Original Consideration Shares assigned to TNET shall thereafter be assigned to the Company and returned to treasury for cancellation. The acquisition of the Original Consideration Shares qualifies as an "Exempt Issuer Bid" under Section 4.7 of NI 62-104 as (i) the Original Consideration Shares are beneficially owned by Aaron Patton, who is the current President of TNET through a services agreement between the Company and the Purchaser; (ii) the value ascribed to the Original Consideration Shares is $285,476.22, being the market value at the execution of the APA); (iii) the Original Consideration Shares will not exceed 5% of the common share of the Company; and (iv) the Company has not relied upon this exemption for the last 12 months prior to the Transaction.

The TSXV has conditionally accepted the Transaction, subject to final approval of the TSXV upon issuance of its bulletin with respect to this Transaction.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI)

TTGI acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global, partner-led program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

In essence, TTGI is building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, TTGI provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

TTGI delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its partners and their end-customers-because "Connectivity Matters."

For more information, contact ..., visit or follow us on X @turnium.

TTGI Contact:

Investor Relations: Bill Mitoulas

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CAUTIONARY NOTES

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.







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Source: Turnium Technology Group Inc.