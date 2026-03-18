Paratek Pharmaceuticals Completes Combination With Radius Health, Expanding Its Multi-Product Specialty Commercial Platform

Transaction adds TYMLOS® to portfolio alongside NUZYRA® and XHANCE® and creates a diversified portfolio expected to generate nearly $1 billion in revenue in 2026



KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a privately held pharmaceutical company focused on high-need, targeted therapeutic areas, today announced the completion of its combination with Radius Health, Inc., adding the osteoporosis therapy TYMLOS® (abaloparatide) to its growing commercial portfolio of differentiated specialty medicines.

Paratek is a specialty pharmaceutical platform company with a portfolio of diverse, innovative medicines well positioned for long-term growth. The company integrates and advances assets through disciplined commercial execution, lifecycle management, and clinical development, with a proven track record of integrating and growing pharmaceutical assets across multiple therapeutic areas.

The transaction, which closed this week, brings together two complementary organizations backed by B-FLEXION Life Sciences, and further advances Paratek's growth strategy of building a pharmaceutical platform in high-need, targeted therapeutic areas. The combined company is expected to generate nearly $1 billion in revenue in 2026, reflecting the scale and breadth of Paratek's platform.

“Today marks an important milestone for both Paratek and Radius,” said Evan Loh, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Paratek.“Radius has built an impressive organization under the leadership of CEO Scott Briggs and its dedicated and talented team, and we look forward to building on that strong foundation together as we enter this next chapter. With our combined expertise in serving specialists and patients with significant, focused medical needs, we are well positioned to expand the impact of our medicines and continue delivering meaningful therapies to the patients and communities who rely on us.”

Nithya Desikan, Operating Partner at B-FLEXION Life Sciences and Chair of the Board of Paratek, said:“We couldn't be more pleased about the combination of these two companies and are committed to investing and building on their remarkable track records. With its scientific and commercial excellence and unwavering commitment to improving the lives of patients, Radius has done outstanding and innovative work establishing TYMLOS as an important therapy for osteoporosis. Paratek has a similarly strong track record of commercial and operational excellence, including successfully integrating targeted pharmaceutical assets. By bringing these organizations together, we are confident that Paratek is poised to accelerate growth for its expanding platform of innovative medicines that address significant patient needs.”

With the completion of this transaction, Paratek's portfolio will span infectious disease, podiatry, otolaryngology, allergy, rheumatology, endocrinology, and gynecology, supported by experienced medical, commercial, and operational teams with deep expertise in serving specialist physicians and patients with significant medical needs.

The transaction adds TYMLOS to Paratek's portfolio alongside NUZYRA® (omadacycline), a once-daily antibiotic therapy for serious community-acquired infections, including complicated skin infections and pneumonia; and XHANCE® (fluticasone propionate), a treatment for chronic rhinosinusitis with or without nasal polyps.

“We are thrilled to announce the successful closing of this combination, which represents another significant achievement for the B-FLEXION Life Sciences platform,” said Peter Agnes, Operating Partner at B-FLEXION Life Sciences.“Our strategy has been to build a diversified life sciences platform anchored by high-quality, durable assets with meaningful impact for patients. This combination reflects that long-term commitment. We remain focused on identifying and acquiring additional important products that complement our platform and drive sustainable, long-term value creation. We have immense conviction in the potential and future success of Paratek as it enters this next phase of growth.”

B-FLEXION Life Sciences acquired Paratek in 2023 and has since positioned the company as a platform for building a diversified specialty portfolio.

The transaction was financed with capital from B-FLEXION Life Sciences and debt financing from funds managed by Blackstone Credit & Insurance; Sixth Street; Oaktree Capital Management, L.P.; Silver Point Capital; and Pharmakon Advisors, LP, with Wilmington Trust, National Association, serving as administrative agent.

Lazard acted as the exclusive financial advisor to B-FLEXION Life Sciences and Paratek Pharmaceuticals, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as legal advisor to B-FLEXION Life Sciences and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a portfolio of differentiated medicines serving patients across multiple therapeutic areas. The company integrates and advances commercial-stage assets through disciplined commercial execution, lifecycle management, and clinical development initiatives designed to expand and strengthen its portfolio. Paratek's products include NUZYRA® (omadacycline), XHANCE® (fluticasone propionate), and TYMLOS® (abaloparatide). Paratek is privately held by B-FLEXION Life Sciences.

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About B-FLEXION Life Sciences

B-FLEXION Life Sciences is an investment manager and part of the wider B-FLEXION group, the private, entrepreneurial investment firm that has offices across Europe and the United States and which seeds, acquires and builds investment partnerships across a number of focused fields. Through B-FLEXION Life Sciences it also makes principal investments in operating businesses across biotech, therapeutics, diagnostics, physician practice management, and more. It is an active owner, applying the experience and skills of its investment and operations team to work closely with management at its portfolio companies with the shared goals of bringing safe and effective treatments to market while also moving towards and through key value inflection points.

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