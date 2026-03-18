ROXY Cinemas To Screen Major New Releases Over Eid Al Fitr Break

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Guests can enjoy a varied line-up including Hoppers, Project Hail Mary, Scream 7 and more, alongside a refreshed cinema experience at ROXY Cinemas The Beach

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 2026: This Eid Al Fitr, families and friends can spend time together at ROXY Cinemas, with a line-up of major new releases and a refreshed experience at ROXY Cinemas The Beach. With tickets starting from AED 50 per person, it offers an option for those looking to enjoy a cinema outing.

Among the titles showing during the period are Hoppers from Disney and Pixar, bringing a family-friendly animated adventure to the big screen, Project Hail Mary, which adds a gripping sci-fi story to the line-up, and Scream 7, offering suspense and horror for fans of the long-running franchise. Guests can also look forward to The Bride, Reminder of Him and Marty Supreme, alongside regional and local titles including Shabab Al Bomb, Aag Lagay Basti Mein and Aadu 3, giving cinemagoers a broad mix of genres and stories to choose from over the holiday.

Adding to the experience, guests visiting ROXY Cinemas The Beach can also enjoy the location's recent refresh, including an upgraded lobby and concessions area, along with fully reclining seats across all Silver screens. The enhancements bring added comfort to the overall moviegoing experience, making visits during the holiday period even more enjoyable.

Whether it is an afternoon screening with family or an evening catch-up with friends, ROXY Cinemas offers a comfortable setting to switch off, settle in and enjoy shared moments on the big screen over the Eid break.