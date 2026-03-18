403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Joramco Organizes Winter Clothes Campaign to Support Under Resourced Families
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has organized a Winter Clothes Campaign in partnership with the Charity Clothing Bank, a program under the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO).
Held on Thursday, 5 February, brought together Joramco employee volunteers who supported 75 families in selecting winter clothing tailored to their needs. To further support under resourced communities during the colder months, the initiative also provided heaters and winter blankets to each household.
Implemented by Joramco’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) committee, this initiative is a yearly initiative implemented under it’s “Community Empowerment” pillar, reflecting a long-term approach to community engagement. This initiative is part of Joramco’s wider efforts to address immediate humanitarian needs while fostering social solidarity.
Commenting on this, Adam Voss, Chief Executive Officer at Joramco, said, “This campaign reflects how we translate our values into action. By actively engaging our employees in meaningful community efforts, we strengthen a culture rooted in empathy, responsibility, and collaboration. Our CSR approach is embedded in how we develop our people, support our communities, and align our operations with strong environmental, social, and governance standards.”
Held on Thursday, 5 February, brought together Joramco employee volunteers who supported 75 families in selecting winter clothing tailored to their needs. To further support under resourced communities during the colder months, the initiative also provided heaters and winter blankets to each household.
Implemented by Joramco’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) committee, this initiative is a yearly initiative implemented under it’s “Community Empowerment” pillar, reflecting a long-term approach to community engagement. This initiative is part of Joramco’s wider efforts to address immediate humanitarian needs while fostering social solidarity.
Commenting on this, Adam Voss, Chief Executive Officer at Joramco, said, “This campaign reflects how we translate our values into action. By actively engaging our employees in meaningful community efforts, we strengthen a culture rooted in empathy, responsibility, and collaboration. Our CSR approach is embedded in how we develop our people, support our communities, and align our operations with strong environmental, social, and governance standards.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment