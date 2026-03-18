LEADING WITH INTEGRITY: NOBLIS NAMED TO ETHISPHERE's WORLD's MOST ETHICAL COMPANIES® LIST FOR 14TH TIME

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition honors organizations that set the standard for ethical business practices worldwide

Reston, Va., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblis, a science and technology organization delivering innovative solutions for federal missions, today announced that it has been recognized as one of the 2026 World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. Since 2008, Noblis has been recognized 14 times and this year is one of only four honorees in the Engineering Services category.

“The complex national security challenges we tackle demand both cutting-edge innovation and unwavering integrity,” said Mile Corrigan, Noblis' president and CEO.“Our clients trust us to deliver mission-critical solutions, and that trust is built on a foundation of ethical conduct that's inseparable from technical excellence. This recognition from Ethisphere validates what we've always believed-that doing the right thing isn't just good ethics, it's essential to solving the toughest problems facing our nation.”

In 2026, 138 honorees were recognized, spanning 17 countries and 40 industries.

“Congratulations to Noblis for achieving recognition as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies®. As we mark the 20th class of honorees, this group continues to raise the bar for business integrity by embedding ethics into everyday decision-making and long-term strategy. Companies with strong ethics, compliance, and governance programs are built for better long-term performance,” said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere's Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair.

About Noblis

For three decades, Noblis has been an innovator within the federal government, committed to enriching lives and making our nation safer while investing in the missions of tomorrow. As a nonprofit, Noblis works for the public interest, providing independent and objective science, technology, and engineering solutions for a wide range of government customers in the defense, homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement, and federal civil sectors.

CONTACT: Melody Pleasure Noblis, Inc. 571.442.6903...