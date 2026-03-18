Shibarium Indexing Hits 45% As Shiba Inu Eyes ETF Inclusion

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Shibarium's recovery process shows steady progress as indexing levels improve and system stability returns. Network data accuracy remains limited, yet activity continues to build across the ecosystem. Meanwhile, broader developments around Shiba Inu add new context to the current market positioning.

Shibarium indexing recovery gains traction

Shibariumscan reports that 45% of network blocks are now indexed, showing clear progress from earlier levels. This improvement follows ongoing restoration efforts after infrastructure changes. Consequently, the network continues to rebuild visibility across transactions and wallet activity.

Earlier, the team initiated a migration to a new server environment to boost performance and reliability. This move aimed to address system limitations that affected data tracking and user experience. As a result, indexing resumed gradually while stability improved across the network.

However, incomplete indexing still affects the accuracy of key metrics such as total transactions and wallet counts. Users may see partial data until the process reaches completion. Nevertheless, the steady increase signals continued backend recovery and system alignment.

Temporary display issues and network adjustments

At the beginning of the month, users reported missing tokens and NFTs within wallet interfaces and the explorer. These display issues created confusion across parts of the Shiba Inu ecosystem. However, developers linked the problem to indexing delays and a temporary bridge update.

Indexing plays a central role in how blockchain explorers present on-chain data. Without full indexing, systems cannot display complete transaction histories or asset balances. Therefore, partial indexing directly impacts how users interact with network data.

Meanwhile, ongoing updates aim to restore full functionality across the explorer and connected services. The community expects improvements as indexing progresses toward completion. Additionally, future upgrades may strengthen data handling and network performance further.

Broader developments shape Shiba Inu outlook

Beyond technical updates, Shiba Inu has entered discussions around inclusion in a proposed exchange-traded fund. T. Rowe Price submitted plans for an actively managed crypto ETF that includes multiple digital assets. This development places Shiba Inu within a broader institutional framework.

The asset manager oversees significant capital, which adds weight to the filing despite pending regulatory decisions. Inclusion in such a fund could expand exposure to digital assets beyond direct trading platforms. Consequently, it reflects ongoing integration between traditional finance and crypto markets.

At the same time, Shiba Inu price activity remains subdued amid wider market conditions. The token declined slightly over the past day while trading near the lower end of recent ranges. However, macroeconomic factors continue to influence short-term price direction.

The current market focus centers on the Federal Reserve meeting and interest rate expectations. Market data suggests a high probability of unchanged rates within the existing range. As a result, traders position cautiously while awaiting further signals from monetary policy decisions.

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