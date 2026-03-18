Ibovespa Fades From 182,800 High Pre-Copom

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) B3 / Ibovespa Daily Report · March 18, 2026 · Covering March 17 Session Ibovespa 180,410 ▲ +0.30% · +534 pts H: 182,800 · L: 179,850 USD/BRL R$ 5.200 ▼ −0.57% Real extends gains Selic 15.00% Copom: Tonight Brent Crude $103.42 ▲ +3.20% Hormuz tensions reignite 1 Ibovespa extends recovery to +0.30% but fades from 182,800 intraday high as Hormuz fears and strike threat cap gains. The index opened near 179,882 and surged nearly 3,000 points to touch 182,800 in the morning, fuelled by continued risk appetite from Monday's oil-relief rally and dip-buying ahead of Super Wednesday. However, reports of a potential truckers' strike over diesel costs and renewed Hormuz escalation - Iran attacked energy infrastructure across the Persian Gulf - pulled the index back to close at 180,409.73, retaining only a fraction of the session's momentum. 2 Natura surges 8.46% on Q4 profit reversal, leading the session while Magazine Luiza collapses 8.13%. Natura reported Q4 2025 net income of R$186 million from continuing operations, reversing a R$227 million loss in the same period of 2024. BTG Pactual analysts noted improving operational indicators despite weaker-than-expected revenue. On the opposite end, Magazine Luiza plunged 8.13% amid high-rate sensitivity ahead of the Copom decision, while banks - Itaú, Banco do Brasil, Bradesco, and Santander - all closed in the red. 3 Super Wednesday positioning dominates as Copom and FOMC decisions loom within hours of each other. The Copom's first day of deliberations began with the Selic at 15.00% and market pricing firmly at 25 bp cut to 14.75%. The IGP-10 for March came in at −0.24%, less deflationary than the prior −0.42% but slightly above the −0.27% consensus. The FOMC is expected to hold at 3.50–3.75% with 99.1% probability. White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said the Iran war should end "in weeks," adding a fragile note of diplomatic optimism. 01Session Data

Metric Value Chg Ibovespa Close 180,409.73 +0.30% Intraday High 182,800.30 Intraday Low 179,849.79 Volume R$ 21.3B USD/BRL R$ 5.200 −0.57% DXY 99.31 −0.16% Brent Crude $103.42 +3.20% Gold $5,003 ~0.0% VIX 22.60 −3.87% U.S. 10Y Treasury 4.21% −3 bps S&P 500 6,716.09 +0.25% Selic Rate 15.00%

02Market Commentary

Today's Ibovespa market report covers a session defined by early strength and late-day exhaustion. The index rose 0.30% to 180,409.73 on Tuesday, extending its recovery to a second consecutive gain but surrendering the bulk of an intraday rally that had briefly touched 182,800. The session's character - a strong morning reversal followed by an afternoon fade - reflected the market's acute sensitivity to the Super Wednesday dual-central-bank setup. This is part of The Rio Times' daily coverage of B3 and Latin American financial markets.

The morning rally was driven by Petrobras, which rose 1.76% (PETR4) and 1.22% (PETR3) as Brent climbed 3.20% to $103.42 on renewed Hormuz tensions - Iran attacked energy infrastructure across the Persian Gulf while Israel reportedly killed Iran's security chief. However, the oil tailwind that lifted Petrobras simultaneously threatened the broader index through inflation concerns. The afternoon reversal was triggered by reports of a potential truckers' strike over diesel costs, which introduced a domestic supply-chain risk that weighed on sentiment heading into the Copom decision.

Natura led the session with an 8.46% surge after reporting Q4 2025 net income of R$186 million from continuing operations, reversing the prior year's R$227 million loss. BTG Pactual noted improving operational metrics even as net revenue disappointed. On the downside, Magazine Luiza plunged 8.13% as rate-sensitive names sold off ahead of the Copom. Banks - Itaú, Banco do Brasil, Bradesco, and Santander - all closed lower, reflecting caution around the rate decision's forward guidance.

The National Treasury continued its bond-market interventions with additional buyback and sell auctions of prefixed securities, keeping DI futures under control after Monday's 39-basis-point compression. The IGP-10 for March came in at −0.24%, slightly less deflationary than the prior −0.42% but marginally above the −0.27% consensus. Meanwhile, a Bank of America fund manager survey showed 76% of Latin America investors now expect the Ibovespa above 190,000 by December, up from 70% last month. Wall Street added modest tailwind, with the S&P 500 rising 0.25% and the Nasdaq gaining 0.47% in a second consecutive session of recovery.

03Technical Analysis

The Ibovespa closed at 180,409.73 with a shooting-star candle - opening near 179,882, rallying to 182,800 at the high, and closing well off that peak at 180,410. The long upper wick signals rejection at the 181,518–182,800 resistance zone, a bearish signal that demands follow-through confirmation on Wednesday. The MACD histogram reads −1,266.71, still negative but improving from Monday's −1,457.94. The signal line at 898.29 and the MACD line at −368.42 continue converging, suggesting diminishing bearish momentum but no crossover yet.

RSI sits at 50.63 on the 14-day and 46.60 on the faster signal - both near the midline, reflecting a market in equilibrium ahead of the catalytic event. Price remains well above the 200-day SMA at 153,117, keeping the secular uptrend structurally intact despite the three-week correction from the 192,624 February peak. The Bollinger Band structure shows the index hovering near the midband, with upper resistance at the 181,518 level and lower support at 175,824.

Tuesday's failed breakout above 182,800 is the key technical takeaway. The index probed deeply into the resistance cluster but could not hold, creating a rejection pattern that typically leads to retest of support. If the Copom delivers a dovish 25 bp cut with constructive forward guidance, a sustained break above 181,518 becomes probable. Conversely, any hawkish surprise would validate the rejection and open a path to the 176,341 Senkou Span B support.

Level Points Source Resistance 2 182,800 Session high / rejection Resistance 1 181,518 Upper Bollinger Band Close 180,410 March 17, 2026 Support 1 179,053 Kijun-sen Support 2 176,341 Senkou Span B Support 3 175,824 Lower Bollinger Band Structural Support 153,117 200-day SMA

Support & Resistance04Forward Look COPOM DECISION → TONIGHT (MARCH 18)

The market's consensus is a 25 bp cut to 14.75%, ending the current cycle's peak at 15.00%. Forward guidance matters more than the cut itself - if the Copom signals willingness to continue cutting at 25 bp in May, the Ibovespa could reclaim the 181,500+ zone. A hawkish tone suggesting a one-and-done pause would disappoint and risk testing support near 176,000. The Selic year-end median has shifted to 12.25% from 12.13% in the latest Focus survey.

FOMC DECISION → MARCH 18–19

The Fed is expected to hold at 3.50–3.75% with 99.1% probability. The updated dot plot and Powell's press conference will determine whether the market's one-cut baseline for 2026 holds or shifts. Rising energy costs from the Iran conflict create a stagflationary dilemma - the Fed must balance persistent oil-driven inflation risk against a softening labour market and sub-trend GDP growth.

HORMUZ AND OIL → ESCALATION RISK

Brent reversed Monday's 5% sell-off and rallied 3.20% to $103.42 as Iran attacked energy infrastructure and the conflict showed no signs of resolution. While White House adviser Hassett said the war should end "in weeks" and some tankers have transited the strait, NATO allies rejected Trump's request for warships. Oil's direction will continue to dominate Brazilian equities through the Petrobras-inflation nexus.

TRUCKERS' STRIKE RISK → EMERGING

Reports of a possible truckers' strike over diesel prices emerged Tuesday afternoon, contributing to the intraday reversal. A repeat of the 2018 supply-chain disruption would compound the oil-driven inflation shock and complicate the Copom's easing path. Petrobras' $24.2 billion Campos Basin investment plan, announced by CEO Magda Chambriard at the Macaé Energy conference, underscores the strategic importance of domestic energy production amid global supply uncertainty.

05Verdict

Tuesday's session told a cautionary tale about conviction. The Ibovespa surged nearly 3,000 points from open to high, then surrendered 2,400 of them by the close. The shooting-star candle is not a reversal pattern on its own, but it does signal exhaustion at the resistance cluster - and it arrived on the eve of the most consequential policy day of 2026 so far.

The dual-central-bank setup makes tonight and tomorrow genuinely binary. A dovish Copom cut paired with a neutral Fed would validate the two-day recovery and open a path to test 183,000+. A hawkish Copom surprise - whether maintenance or a cut accompanied by restrictive forward guidance - combined with an aggressive Fed dot plot would erase this week's gains and push the index toward the 176,341 Senkou Span B support.

The broader picture remains one of a market correcting within a secular uptrend. The Ibovespa has lost roughly 12,200 points from the 192,624 February peak, with March accumulating approximately 5.5% in losses. The year-to-date gain has compressed to around 10.6%. The BofA survey showing 76% of fund managers still targeting 190,000+ by December suggests institutional conviction in the recovery thesis remains intact, but timing depends entirely on the macro catalysts ahead.

Bias: NEUTRAL - event-dependent. A daily close above 181,518 with follow-through post-Copom upgrades to Cautiously Bullish. A break below 176,341 reinstates the Bearish case. Position sizing should be minimal until both central bank decisions are absorbed.