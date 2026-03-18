Azerbaijan Sends Another 82 Tonnes Of Humanitarian Aid To Iran

MENAFN - Nam News Network) BAKU, March 18 (Bernama-Sputnik/RIA Novosti) - Azerbaijan has sent another 82 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Iran, with five trucks carrying 76 tonnes of food and six tonnes of medicines and medical supplies, the Azerbaijani news agency APA reported on Wednesday, according to Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

On March 11, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations said that more than 25 tonnes of humanitarian aid had been sent to Iran on the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev.

On Feb 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in West Asia region.

The US and Israel initially claimed their“preemptive” attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear programme, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.

- BERNAMA-SPTNIK/RIA NOVOSTI