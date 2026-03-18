Defense Forces Repel Russian Motorized Assault On Hryshyne In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram and released footage of the combat operations.

“Defense Forces stopped the first motorized assault on Hryshyne in the last three months,” the statement reads.

It is noted that the enemy carried out a previous similar attack in early December 2025, attempting to break through to the settlement using buggies.

"This time, Russia used 13 units of motorized equipment to storm Hryshyne. The 155th Separate Mechanized Brigade and the 425th Separate Assault Regiment Skelia, together with adjacent units in the area of responsibility of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces, destroyed 9 motorized vehicles on the outskirts of the village.“Our troops stopped another 4 units in Hryshyne,” the military clarified.

War update: 286 clashes occur on front lines, most of them in Pokrovsk sector

The corps reported that the total confirmed enemy casualties amount to 17 people. At the same time, Russian troops attempted to break through in the Myrnohrad area using two MT-LB armored vehicles.

As reported by Ukrinform, fighters of the 79th Separate Air Assault Tavriia Brigade of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralized a Russian battalion in the Pokrovsk sector.

Photo: illustrative