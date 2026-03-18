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Pink Bunny Opens 4Th Branch In Quezon City, Signaling A Cultural Shift In Sexual Wellness
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Quezon City, Metro Manila - Pink Bunny, the Philippines' leading sex toys retailer, is cementing its role in the country's cultural shift toward open sexual wellness with the opening of its fourth physical branch nationwide. The Pink Bunny Quezon City branch, which soft-opened on November 22, 2025, is more than a retail store; it is a de-stigmatization anchor, offering a welcoming, non-judgmental environment that transforms the act of shopping for intimate products into an act of self-care and personal empowerment.
The extension reflects Pink Bunny's steady growth and the rising, increasingly mainstream demand for convenient and discreet sexual wellness resources across the country.
"We're super excited to open our fourth branch and bring Pink Bunny closer to more customers," said Rozaira Angulo, the owner of Pink Bunny Philippines. "Our mission is to help normalize conversations around sexual wellness and give people a safe, judgement-free place to explore products that support their sexual well-being. And this new branch is part of that commitment."
Beyond Taboo: Wellness as a Resource
Operating a physical adult shop in the Philippines presents unique cultural challenges, making the success of Pink Bunny's expansion a significant indicator of a changing social dialogue. The company strategically chose Quezon City due to high online demand.
"We chose Quezon City because we've seen strong and consistent demand in this area, especially through our online shop,'' the company shared. ''Many of our repeat customers are based here, so opening one physical store here felt like the right next step.''
The new store is located at Sunshine Boulevard Plaza, Scout Santiago Street Panay Avenue, Quezon Avenue, Quezon City, 1130 Metro Manila, and operates daily from 10:00 AM to 10:00PM.
Unlike traditional adult shops, Pink Bunny Quezon City is designed as a wellness consultation center. The spacious, organized, and clean environment allows customers-especially first-time buyers and couples-to freely browse without feeling rushed or uneasy.
What truly sets the store apart is its commitment to education and personalized advice:
- Wellness Consultation: Staff are well-trained and approachable, available to assist customers with product information and recommendations respectfully and without judgement or pressure. This crucial education covers hygiene, usage, and compatibility, providing knowledge many customers are too embarrassed to seek elsewhere.
- A Judgement-Free Zone: The physical space actively chips away at the shame associated with exploring pleasure, positioning the store not as a novelty, but as a resource for health education, relationship enrichment, and self-care.
The Pink Bunny Difference: Safety and Convenience
Pink Bunny is a leading retailer by focusing on product quality, safety standards, and customer experience.
The following are the payment and service features of the new branch:
- Payment Options: Cash, debit/credit cards, Gcash, Paymaya, and bank transfers
- Delivery Service: Same-day delivery available in all areas of Metro Manila and in Cebu and Pampanga (subject to branch availability)
- Discreet Shipping: All orders are shipped in discreet packaging
- Free Delivery: Available for purchases worth 1,490 PHP and above
Local Investment and Community Commitment
The expansion represents a significant investment in the local economy, demonstrating confidence in the Quezon City market's long-term potential. The company invested millions of pesos into the new store, covering renovation, stock inventory, and local operations.
The Quezon City branch has also created new full-time positions for local residents as Sales Clerk, with Pink Bunny Philippines open to hiring additional staff as customer demands grow.
The extension reflects Pink Bunny's steady growth and the rising, increasingly mainstream demand for convenient and discreet sexual wellness resources across the country.
"We're super excited to open our fourth branch and bring Pink Bunny closer to more customers," said Rozaira Angulo, the owner of Pink Bunny Philippines. "Our mission is to help normalize conversations around sexual wellness and give people a safe, judgement-free place to explore products that support their sexual well-being. And this new branch is part of that commitment."
Beyond Taboo: Wellness as a Resource
Operating a physical adult shop in the Philippines presents unique cultural challenges, making the success of Pink Bunny's expansion a significant indicator of a changing social dialogue. The company strategically chose Quezon City due to high online demand.
"We chose Quezon City because we've seen strong and consistent demand in this area, especially through our online shop,'' the company shared. ''Many of our repeat customers are based here, so opening one physical store here felt like the right next step.''
The new store is located at Sunshine Boulevard Plaza, Scout Santiago Street Panay Avenue, Quezon Avenue, Quezon City, 1130 Metro Manila, and operates daily from 10:00 AM to 10:00PM.
Unlike traditional adult shops, Pink Bunny Quezon City is designed as a wellness consultation center. The spacious, organized, and clean environment allows customers-especially first-time buyers and couples-to freely browse without feeling rushed or uneasy.
What truly sets the store apart is its commitment to education and personalized advice:
- Wellness Consultation: Staff are well-trained and approachable, available to assist customers with product information and recommendations respectfully and without judgement or pressure. This crucial education covers hygiene, usage, and compatibility, providing knowledge many customers are too embarrassed to seek elsewhere.
- A Judgement-Free Zone: The physical space actively chips away at the shame associated with exploring pleasure, positioning the store not as a novelty, but as a resource for health education, relationship enrichment, and self-care.
The Pink Bunny Difference: Safety and Convenience
Pink Bunny is a leading retailer by focusing on product quality, safety standards, and customer experience.
The following are the payment and service features of the new branch:
- Payment Options: Cash, debit/credit cards, Gcash, Paymaya, and bank transfers
- Delivery Service: Same-day delivery available in all areas of Metro Manila and in Cebu and Pampanga (subject to branch availability)
- Discreet Shipping: All orders are shipped in discreet packaging
- Free Delivery: Available for purchases worth 1,490 PHP and above
Local Investment and Community Commitment
The expansion represents a significant investment in the local economy, demonstrating confidence in the Quezon City market's long-term potential. The company invested millions of pesos into the new store, covering renovation, stock inventory, and local operations.
The Quezon City branch has also created new full-time positions for local residents as Sales Clerk, with Pink Bunny Philippines open to hiring additional staff as customer demands grow.
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