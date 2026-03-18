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US Universities File Lawsuit to Halt Trump’s to dismantle Research Lab
(MENAFN) Universities managing the largest federally funded climate research facility in the United States have filed a lawsuit to halt the Trump administration’s plans to dismantle the lab.
The legal action challenges efforts to shut down the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) in Boulder, Colorado, alleging that the administration is conducting a coordinated campaign against the state amid tensions between President Donald Trump and Governor Jared Polis, according to reports.
The lawsuit was filed by the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research (UCAR), a nonprofit consortium of universities that operates NCAR, the nation’s leading institution for weather modeling and climate science. The Trump administration announced in December its intention to dismantle the center.
“UCAR and NCAR are collateral damage,” the lawsuit states.
The legal action challenges efforts to shut down the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) in Boulder, Colorado, alleging that the administration is conducting a coordinated campaign against the state amid tensions between President Donald Trump and Governor Jared Polis, according to reports.
The lawsuit was filed by the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research (UCAR), a nonprofit consortium of universities that operates NCAR, the nation’s leading institution for weather modeling and climate science. The Trump administration announced in December its intention to dismantle the center.
“UCAR and NCAR are collateral damage,” the lawsuit states.
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