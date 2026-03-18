Business Valuation Service Market 2026 Strategic Financial Insights Strengthening Corporate Decision-Making

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Business Valuation Service market to Surpass $12 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Bookkeeping, Financial Auditing and Other Accounting Services market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $716 billion by 2030, with Business Valuation Service to represent around 2% of the parent market. Within the broader Professional Services industry, which is expected to be $8,518 billion by 2030, the Business Valuation Service market is estimated to account for 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Business Valuation Service Market in 2030

North America will be the largest region in the business valuation service market in 2030, valued at $4,469 million. The market is expected to grow from $3,215 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increase in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities and surge in private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) investments.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Business Valuation Service Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the business valuation service market in 2030, valued at $3,924 million. The market is expected to grow from $2,840 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increase in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities and global expansion of multinational corporations.

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What will be Largest Segment in the Business Valuation Service Market in 2030?

The business valuation service market is by service type into valuation for mergers and acquisitions, valuation for financial reporting, valuation for litigation support, valuation for tax compliance, valuation for business restructuring and valuation for investment analysis. The valuation for mergers and acquisitions market will be the largest segment of the business valuation service market segmented by service type, accounting for 42% or $5,041 million of the total in 2030. The valuation for mergers and acquisitions market will be supported by rising cross-border deal activity, increasing corporate consolidation across fragmented industries, growing need for accurate purchase price allocation, heightened private equity participation in mid-market transactions, regulatory scrutiny on fair value assessments, demand for synergy evaluation and integration planning and expansion of strategic alliances and joint ventures.

The business valuation service market is by business type into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large corporations. The large corporations market will be the largest segment of the business valuation service market segmented by business type, accounting for 53% or $6,118 million of the total in 2030. The large corporations market will be supported by frequent global acquisitions and divestitures, complex capital restructuring initiatives, valuation of diversified business units, increased shareholder activism, regulatory compliance across multiple jurisdictions, expansion of intangible asset portfolios and adoption of enterprise-wide risk management frameworks.

The business valuation service market is by client type into private clients, corporate clients, government and regulatory bodies and investor and shareholdser groups. The investor and shareholder groups market will be the largest segment of the business valuation service market segmented by client type, accounting for 51% or $3,889 million of the total in 2030. The investor and shareholder groups market will be supported by minority shareholder protection cases, proxy battles and activism, performance evaluation of management, merger fairness opinions, dividend distribution disputes, transparency in capital allocation and corporate governance oversight.

The business valuation service market is by end-user into financial services, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, technology and information technology, real estate, energy and utilities, manufacturing, retail and consumer goods and legal and professional services. The financial services market will be the largest segment of the business valuation service market segmented by end-user, accounting for 42% or $3,255 million of the total in 2030. The financial services market will be supported by valuation of complex financial instruments, rising fintech acquisitions, regulatory capital adequacy assessments, asset-backed securitization activities, investment portfolio rebalancing, risk modeling requirements and consolidation among banking institutions.

What is the expected CAGR for the Business Valuation Service Market leading up to 2030?

The expected CAGR for the business valuation service market leading up to 2030 is 8%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Business Valuation Service Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global business valuation service market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape growing investment, private equity & venture capital, globalization and cross-border business expansion and real-time insights & analytics demand worldwide.

Increase In Mergers And Acquisitions (M&A) Activities - The increase in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities is expected to be a key driver propelling growth in the business valuation service market. Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities refer to strategic transactions in which companies combine, purchase, or consolidate businesses to achieve growth, market expansion, or operational efficiencies. These deals involve ownership transfers, asset purchases, or entity integration between two or more firms. Business valuation services support M&A activities by determining the fair market value of target companies and assets using structured financial and market analysis. This provides a reliable basis for pricing, negotiation and deal structuring. As a result, valuation insights reduce transaction risk and improve decision confidence for both buyers and sellers. As a result, the increase in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities may drive the growth of the business valuation service market. The growth in increase in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities growth contribution during the forecast period in 2025 is 1.8% annual growth in the market.

Surge In Private Equity (PE) And Venture Capital (VC) Investments - The surge in private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) investments is expected to be a key driver propelling growth in the business valuation service market. Private Equity (PE) investments involve pooled capital invested in established private companies or buyouts to improve performance and generate returns over a medium- to long-term horizon. Venture Capital (VC) investments focus on funding early-stage and high-growth startups in exchange for equity stakes and future upside potential. Business Valuation Service support PE and VC investments by providing objective company valuation, financial modeling and risk assessment across funding and exit stages. These services help investors determine fair pricing, negotiate deals and make data-driven investment decisions. They also enable better portfolio monitoring and exit strategy planning. Therefore, a surge in private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) investments may drive the growth of the business valuation service market. Consequently, the growth in surge in private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) investments growth contributing to a 1.2% annual growth in the market.

Global Expansion Of Multinational Corporations -The global expansion of multinational corporations is expected to be a key driver propelling growth in the business valuation service market. Multinational corporations are enterprises that operate in multiple countries through subsidiaries, branches, or joint ventures, managing production, services, or investments across international markets. They typically maintain centralized strategic control while conducting business activities globally. Business valuation services support multinational corporations by providing standardized and jurisdiction-aware valuations for cross-border transactions, transfer pricing and financial reporting. These services help ensure fair asset and entity valuation across regions and support regulatory and tax compliance. Therefore, the global expansion of multinational corporations may drive the growth of the business valuation service market. Therefore the growth in global expansion of multinational corporations growth contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Rise In Financial Reporting Transparency - The rise in financial reporting transparency is expected to be a key driver propelling growth in the business valuation service market. Financial reporting transparency refers to the clear, accurate and timely disclosure of a company's financial information, assumptions and accounting methods so that stakeholders can make informed decisions. It emphasizes consistency, verifiability and compliance with recognized accounting standards. Business valuation services support financial reporting transparency by providing independent and well-documented fair value assessments of assets, liabilities and business units. These valuations strengthen disclosure quality in financial statements and audit processes. As a result, they enhance credibility and stakeholder trust in reported financial figures. Consequently, the growth in rise in financial reporting transparency growth contributing to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Business Valuation Service Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the mergers and acquisitions valuation service market, the business valuation service for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) market, the investor and shareholder groups business valuation service market and the business valuation service for financial services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $6 billion in market value by 2030, driven by driven by stronger investor & shareholder demand, growth in the financial services sector, technological & analytical innovation and regulatory compliance & globalization.

The mergers and acquisitions valuation service market is projected to grow by $1,784 million, the business valuation service for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) market by $1,923 million, the investor and shareholder groups business valuation service market by $1,201 million, the business valuation service for financial services market by $1,000 million over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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