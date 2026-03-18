Indian Duo Puligilla, Musa Sherif Secure Podium Finish In WRC3 At Safari Rally Kenya

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) In a significant achievement for Indian motorsport, Hyderabad-based rally driver Naveen Puligilla, along with experienced co-driver Musa Sherif, secured a podium finish in the WRC3 category at the Safari Rally Kenya 2026, the third round of the FIA World Rally Championship.

Competing in one of the most demanding rallies in the world, the Indian duo finished third in the WRC3 class while also clinching second place in the African ARC3 category. In the overall standings, which included higher-class cars, they were placed 24th with a total time of 5 hours, 22 minutes, and 17.9 seconds.

The Safari Rally, known for its punishing conditions, tested the competitors with rocky terrain, deep ruts, unpredictable weather, and the notorious fesh-fesh dust. Despite these challenges, Puligilla and Sherif showcased resilience and consistency across the event.

The result adds another milestone to Puligilla's growing international career. Following his earlier WRC3 podium at Rally Saudi Arabia in 2025, the latest performance underlines his ability to deliver consistent results at the highest level of global rallying. His run in Kenya highlighted not only speed but also strategic discipline and endurance.

Driving a Fiesta Rally3 prepared by Africa Eco Sports, Puligilla, the reigning INRC 3T Indian champion for 2025, demonstrated composure over 20 special stages covering 338.34 competitive kilometres.

Reflecting on the achievement, Puligilla said,“To stand on the WRC3 podium at Safari Rally is incredibly special. This rally demands respect. It's not just about speed but survival, discipline, and teamwork. Representing India and Hyderabad on this stage makes it even more meaningful. We pushed when it mattered, stayed patient when we had to, and this result is a reward for the entire team's effort.”

Co-driver Sherif added that precision and experience were key to navigating the rally's unpredictability, even during changing weather threats.